The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, a Sacramento-based pastor whose biography says he advised three US presidents, believes Christ's return is 'right around the corner'.

In remarks reported on Sunday, 15 November 2026, he linked his warning to digital technology, the prospect of a cashless society and his interpretation of biblical prophecy.

Rodriguez leads New Season Church and the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference. His official biography names George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, without identifying formal White House appointments.

Why Rodriguez Says Christ's Return Is Near

'I do personally believe that the coming of the Lord, meaning the second coming of Christ, is right around the corner,' Rodriguez told the Daily Mail.

'And so I believe it's a time for spiritual awakening, for repentance, revival, reformation, and renaissance.'

Rodriguez argued that increasingly connected societies could provide infrastructure for worldwide coordination, despite political divisions. He associated that possibility with biblical prophecies about global power and what he called the 'spirit of the Antichrist'.

'How do you do that? You can't do it around politics. Politics is perpetual fragmentation, right? So what is it? It's technology. Technology grows like nothing else on the planet.' He did not identify anyone as the Antichrist.

His concern about cashless payments draws on Revelation 13:16-17, which describes restrictions on buying and selling linked to the mark of the beast. The passage does not mention electronic payments or predict that banknotes will disappear.

The Federal Reserve says it continues to ensure enough physical currency circulates to meet public demand. The growing use of digital payments therefore does not, by itself, establish the fulfilment of biblical prophecy.

Why Rodriguez Links Christ's Return to UFO Discussion

Rodriguez believes the Rapture could be approaching. He suggested that UFO discussions have made the event easier to imagine.

He referred to First Thessalonians 4:13-18, which describes deceased believers rising and living believers meeting the Lord in the air. 'It is just a glorious picture,' he said.

His comparison provides no evidence connecting UFO sightings with religious events. NASA says there is no evidence that unidentified anomalous phenomena are extraterrestrial and cautions that limited data often prevent firm conclusions about individual sightings.

Christians differ over whether the Rapture and Second Coming describe distinct events. Matthew 24:36 also states that the day and hour are unknown, rather than supplying a timetable.

What Americans Believe About Christ's Return

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in April 2022 found that 39 per cent of U.S. adults believed humanity was living in the End Times. The figure rose to 63 per cent among evangelical Protestants.

Within that group, 44 per cent anticipated worsening global conditions before Jesus returned, while 45 per cent said it was impossible to know what would happen beforehand. These findings measure religious beliefs, not whether any prediction is being fulfilled.

Rodriguez said discussion of the End Times had gained acceptance among some former sceptics. He urged Christians to remain engaged in their communities.

'Christians should be out there preaching the gospel with righteousness and justice, truth and love. They should be out there doing justice, loving mercy, and walking humbly for God.'

Despite the urgency of his warning, Rodriguez offered a call to spiritual preparation rather than a specific prediction of when Christ would return.