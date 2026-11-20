Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippopotamus who became a worldwide sensation after surviving a premature birth, has died at just 9 years old after swallowing a visitor's knit hat that became lodged in her digestive system.

The Nile hippo died on 19 November 2026, following more than a week of intensive veterinary care and multiple attempts to remove the foreign object. The zoo announced her death in a heartbreaking statement, saying its veterinary and animal care teams had been unable to save her. Nile hippos typically live 40-50 years under human care.

'It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,' the Cincinnati Zoo said.

A Visitor's Hat Led to an Unexpected Medical Emergency

Fiona swallowed part of a knit hat on 8 November after a child visiting the zoo tossed it into the air. A ceiling fan caught the hat and propelled it through a gap measuring approximately 1 foot (30 centimetres) above the 12-foot (3.7-metre) viewing window into her Hippo Cove habitat.

The incident was accidental, according to zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley. On social media, users described the unusual chain of events as a 'freak accident'.

Fiona initially showed no signs of distress. However, her appetite began declining several days later, prompting veterinarians and hippo specialists to monitor her around the clock.

By 16 November, the zoo had removed her from public viewing indefinitely as her condition required increasingly intensive attention.

Surgery was not considered a viable option because of the considerable risks involved in operating on a full-grown hippopotamus. Instead, veterinarians tried several supportive treatments, including intravenous fluids, anti-nausea medication, enemas and her favourite foods to encourage her to eat.

An ultrasound suggested that something was moving through her small intestine. However, a colonoscopy using a 9-foot (2.7-metre) camera on 17 November failed to locate the hat.

The team also borrowed a vibration plate normally used for horses, hoping the vibrations would stimulate movement through her digestive tract. Fiona reportedly responded positively to the treatment and even showed interest when offered coffee to sniff.

Despite these efforts, her condition proved too difficult to overcome.

Fiona's Remarkable Story Captured Millions of Hearts

Fiona's death is particularly heartbreaking because her life began with seemingly insurmountable odds.

Born six weeks prematurely on 24 January 2017, she weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), below the previously recorded minimum birth weight for her species.

Unable to nurse properly, she required intensive care from zoo staff, who hand-milked her mother and bottle-fed the newborn hippo. Her progress was documented through photographs and videos, attracting millions of followers around the world.

She eventually became one of the Cincinnati Zoo's biggest attractions and earned the affectionate nickname 'Queen of Cincinnati'.

Her death prompted an outpouring of tributes, with visitors leaving flowers and handwritten cards beside a statue outside the zoo.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval described Fiona as a 'symbol of perseverance and joy', while Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called her 'a true icon'.

For a hippo who inspired millions by simply surviving, Fiona's final chapter has left her worldwide fanbase mourning an unexpected loss.