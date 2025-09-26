Known for its drama, glamour, and endless well of fresh talent, RuPaul's Drag Race is a cultural phenomenon that has broken into the mainstream. The show first premiered in the US in 2009, introducing nine drag queens who competed for the title of 'America's Next Drag Superstar'. Since then, it has exploded into a global juggernaut, launching international spin-offs, winning Emmys, and cementing a massive cultural footprint. RuPaul, the iconic face of the franchise, is estimated to have a net worth between $60 and $80 million. Naturally, fans hold the series to a high standard — but this season of Drag Race UK failed to live up to the hype.

Many invested fans tuned into the seventh season of Drag Race UK expecting a high value experience, only to be dramatically let down. As the infamous show's season premiere is a majorly hyped up event, especially for the gay community, this was seen as a major let down for UK fans. So, why was the episode a fail? Here's the main criticisms fans cite:

Poor Judging

Fans already seem to have a clear favorite this season: Bones. Many viewers felt her placement in the premiere was far too low, arguing she should have taken the challenge win. Instead, the crown went to Drag Queen Titanic, leaving audiences skeptical of the judging — a long-standing critique of the franchise, though rarely voiced this loudly.

The first episode was really weird. I did not like or enjoyed the judging. I couldn’t disagree more. 😮‍💨



For me TOP3 was:



Bones, Page 3 and Sally ™️



With my winner being bones.



Elle looked a mess for me. I didn’t like her Brit Gala look or her runway look. 🤧😩#DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/3eziupLruK — Celestial Sentinel #Bones #pagethree #nyongbella (@CelestialNelly) September 25, 2025

The entire top three also came under fire, with many fans questioning whether the selections reflected what the queens actually delivered on stage. This growing distrust in the judging panel has sparked frustrations that could, if it continues, chip away at the show's popularity.

Of course, Drag Race UK has a history of controversial decisions. Among the most debated: The Vivienne's win in Season 1 (many fans felt Divina De Campo deserved it, having one more challenge win), Choriza May's early elimination in Season 4, and Michael Marouli's Season 5 loss to Ginger Johnson.

So the question lingers: will this be yet another season marred by questionable judging — or can the panel change it's tune?

Lackluster Lipsync

When the premiere built up to its first lip sync, fans expected fireworks — but what they got instead left them stunned for all the wrong reasons. Viewers flooded social media calling the showdown 'flat,' 'uninspired,' and even 'the worst lip sync the show has ever seen.' Instead of delivering the high-energy, camp-filled spectacle Drag Race is famous for, the performance felt sluggish and forgettable, with neither queen managing to command the stage.

What the ABSOLUTE fuck was that lip sync?



Sloppy as hell from both queens#dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/8ZSK5PwAAZ — Tay (@tayalex34) September 25, 2025

The queens in question, Nyongbella and Pasty, quickly became the center of fan frustration. Many argued that both lacked charisma and failed to bring anything unique to the number, which is a death sentence in a competition built on star power. The disappointment hit especially hard because fans hold Drag Race UK to an incredibly high standard — and kicking off the season with a flop lip sync only amplified concerns about the judging and overall energy of the show.

Awkward Challenge

Lastly, the episode's main challenge left fans scratching their heads. Dubbed 'The Pink Carpet,' it tasked the queens with an improv-style competition, answering impromptu questions on a mock red carpet to deliver big laughs. Instead, many viewers felt the comedy fell painfully flat, with the awkward energy overshadowing any standout moments.

Now fans are asking the tough question: Is this shaping up to be a season full of looks queens with no real personality behind the glamour? After such a shaky comedic showing, doubts are growing about whether this cast has the charisma and wit to carry the season — or if the drama will stay confined to the runway.

They’re bringing the ginger minj level of rigged to drag race uk IMO. And that whole challenge was so awkward😭 I feel for the queens too bc last season was amazing and I’m not feeling this one already. Hopefully next week is better #dragraceuk — ems (@xoems15) September 25, 2025

Despite the rocky start, there's little doubt the show will keep its loyal viewership — Drag Race is simply too iconic to disappear overnight. The real question is whether it can maintain its cultural relevance; if the ratings slide and fan frustration builds, even a giant like Drag Race UK could find its crown slipping.