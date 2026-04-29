Aliens Already Among Us As NASA Scientist Claims UFOs Have Been Secretly Disabling Nuclear Weapons Since 1960s
Dr Knuth discusses historical UAP encounters near US military installations, sparking renewed interest in Cold War incidents
Unexplained shutdowns at US nuclear missile bases during the Cold War are back in the spotlight after a former NASA scientist revisited the incidents in a widely shared podcast interview.
Dr Kevin Knuth, a physicist and former researcher at NASA's Ames Research Center, discussed historical accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) appearing near military installations, including reports that missile systems became temporarily inoperable during those encounters.
The discussion, featured on Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, has renewed attention on decades-old testimony from US Air Force personnel. However, no publicly available evidence confirms that UAPs interfered with nuclear systems, and official investigations have not reached that conclusion.
Cold War Incidents and Eyewitness Accounts
Much of the discussion centres on reports from the 1960s, including a widely cited incident at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana in 1967. Former Air Force personnel have said multiple Minuteman missiles became inoperable while a glowing object was observed near the facility.
In the podcast, Dr Knuth referred to testimony from former officers describing guidance system failures occurring at the same time as reported sightings. He said such accounts have been repeated over decades, contributing to speculation about a possible link between UAP activity and nuclear infrastructure.
He also emphasised that it remains unclear whether any interaction, if it occurred, was intentional or coincidental, and said technical faults or other forms of interference should be considered.
Scientific Interpretation and Uncertainty
Dr Knuth said some reported UAP flight characteristics, including high speed and acceleration, appear difficult to reconcile with current aerospace technology and warrant further study.
At the same time, he acknowledged the limits of the available evidence, noting that much of it is based on anecdotal testimony that cannot be independently verified. He added that many sightings are likely to have conventional explanations, including misidentified aircraft or natural phenomena.
Official Findings and Alternative Explanations
US defence authorities have consistently stated that there is no verified evidence linking UAPs to non-human intelligence or to interference with nuclear systems. The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which reviews historical and current UAP cases, has said that many reported incidents can be explained by airborne objects, sensor anomalies or incomplete data.
Sceptics of the nuclear interference claims point to known technical vulnerabilities in early missile systems. During the 1960s, guidance computers and electronic components were susceptible to faults, including electromagnetic interference, which could lead to shutdowns without external involvement.
Dr Knuth similarly noted that his initial approach to such cases is to consider conventional explanations before attributing them to unknown causes.
Renewed Public Interest in UAPs
Interest in UAPs has grown in recent years following the release of declassified military footage and increased congressional scrutiny in the United States. Podcast discussions and online platforms have further amplified both historical accounts and new interpretations of unexplained sightings.
While some researchers argue that patterns across reports merit further investigation, the claims discussed in the podcast remain unverified. No official inquiry has concluded that UAPs have interfered with nuclear weapons or demonstrated capabilities beyond known technology.
As scientific and government reviews continue, experts maintain that distinguishing between documented evidence and speculative interpretation remains essential.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- Recommended For You