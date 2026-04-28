A fierce public row has erupted over UFO claims after a Pentagon backed report dismissed alien theories, only for retired Navy figure Tim Gallaudet to hit back and accuse former government scientist Sean Kirkpatrick of spreading lies, turning what was meant to be a scientific conclusion into a bitter personal and political clash.

The dispute centres on findings released by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, the unit tasked with investigating unidentified aerial phenomena. Under the leadership of Sean Kirkpatrick, the office produced a detailed report in 2024 examining decades of UFO sightings and claims.

Pentagon Reports Dismissed UFO Claims

The conclusion was clear. There was no credible evidence to support the existence of extraterrestrial technology or alien craft visiting Earth. Instead, many sightings were attributed to misidentified objects, natural phenomena, or classified human technology.

Officials described the findings as grounded in evidence and scientific analysis, aiming to bring clarity to a topic often clouded by speculation. However, the report did not put the issue to rest. Instead, it appears to have deepened divisions between those who accept the findings and those who believe information is being concealed.

For context, here is the "tweet" and statement Gallaudet is upset about:https://t.co/rQLiK2vOLa — Steven Greenstreet 🐷 (@MiddleOfMayhem) April 27, 2026

Why Tim Gallaudet Is Challenging The Findings

Tim Gallaudet, a former Navy rear admiral and oceanographer, has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the Pentagon's stance. He has argued that the government has not been fully transparent about what it knows regarding UFOs and has accused officials of downplaying significant evidence.

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In public statements and planned congressional testimony, Gallaudet has gone further by claiming that elements within the government are engaged in disinformation. He has also suggested that unusual phenomena, including those in the oceans, may point to non human intelligence.

His criticism has not been limited to policy. Gallaudet directly targeted Kirkpatrick, labelling him a 'liar' and questioning the integrity of the investigation process. The remarks have intensified an already heated debate and drawn attention to the growing divide within the UFO research community.

Sean Kirkpatrick Hits Back

Sean Kirkpatrick has responded forcefully to Gallaudet's accusations, rejecting them outright and defending both his work and the integrity of the investigation conducted by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

In a detailed statement, Kirkpatrick suggested that Gallaudet's views are rooted in conspiracy thinking rather than evidence. He argued that the Pentagon's findings are supported by both classified and public data and that claims of disinformation are a predictable reaction when conclusions do not match expectations.

Kirkpatrick also revealed tensions behind the scenes, claiming that some individuals associated with UFO advocacy had attempted to bypass official channels or avoid sharing information with investigators. He described this as a barrier to objective analysis and insisted that the office had maintained transparency with authorised congressional committees.

He further acknowledged that minor errors were present in parts of the report but stressed that these did not affect its overall conclusions.

The UFO Debate

The public fallout between Gallaudet and Kirkpatrick highlights a deeper struggle over how UFO claims should be investigated and communicated. On one side are officials emphasising evidence based conclusions. On the other are figures who believe critical information is being withheld from the public.

The dispute also reflects a broader cultural divide. Interest in UFOs has surged in recent years, fuelled by declassified footage, whistleblower accounts, and online discussion. At the same time, official efforts to provide explanations have often been met with scepticism.

For now, the Pentagon's position remains unchanged. The available evidence does not support claims of alien technology. Yet the intensity of the backlash suggests the conversation is far from over.

As figures like Tim Gallaudet prepare to bring their concerns to Congress, and voices like Sean Kirkpatrick continue to defend the scientific findings, the debate over UFOs appears set to remain one of the most polarising issues at the intersection of science, government, and public belief.