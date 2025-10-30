A single Instagram 'like'—and a quick 'unlike'—has reopened one of pop's most painful feuds. Perrie Edwards, 32, and pregnant with her second child, sent fans into a frenzy last week with the fleeting interaction on a post by her former Little Mix bandmate, Jesy Nelson.

The post in question? A body-confident shot of Jesy with her five-month-old twins, Ocean and Story.

Five years after Jesy's explosive exit from the group, the brief digital olive branch, and its quick retraction, speaks volumes. It appears Perrie is still deeply conflicted over the 'heartbreak' of losing her once-closest friend, a loss an insider describes as 'agonising.'

Perrie Edwards' 'Agonising' Conflict: Torn Between Loyalty And 'Heartbreak'

A source close to the singer tells Heat UK: 'Perrie's been very emotional lately, and she clearly isn't over the heartbreak of losing Jesy as a friend'. This is not just a minor spat; it is a deep wound. 'They grew up together and for that to just vanish has been tough for everyone. Perrie has compared it to feeling ghosted.'

This feeling of abandonment is at the heart of the conflict. While Perrie may be 'emotional,' she is also 'loyal to the other girls,' Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

The source explains the group's perspective on Jesy's 2020 departure: 'Jesy was the one who walked out – and began trashing her experience in the band to launch her solo career. It was a betrayal for them, as it felt like Jesy was trying to torch their legacy.'

The insider notes that despite the 'bad blood,' Perrie 'still cares for Jesy and keeps tabs on how she's doing by looking at her social media. In an ideal world, she would extend an olive branch.'

Perrie Edwards Gets Emotional Onstage Over 'F**king Hard' Loss

While the exact root of the feud remains private, Jesy's 2020 exit and her subsequent 'alleged mocking' of Leigh-Anne during an infamous Instagram Live with Nicki Minaj are widely seen as the breaking point. The pain is still visibly raw for Perrie.

Last month, she 'choked up onstage' while introducing her new song, Same Place Different View. The song itself touches on this painful loss, and Perrie did not hide her emotions from the crowd. 'Losing or falling out with a friend or not having them in your life anymore, it's f**king hard', she explained, her voice thick with emotion.

She painted a vivid picture of the void left behind: 'How do I navigate a life where that person has been there for years? They've seen me cry, they've seen my absolute demons, they've seen everything and then they're gone.'

A 'Healing Reunion'? Why Perrie Edwards Remains Torn

Despite the clear sense of 'betrayal,' the insider reveals Perrie's internal struggle continues. 'The group feels like Jesy should offer an apology, but Perrie has days where she wants to reach out and have the healing reunion they both need.'

The 'like' and 'unlike' on Instagram seems to be a perfect example of this internal battle. 'It's horrible that they're now isolated from one another, but it's very complicated – and agonising for Perrie.'

Ultimately, her loyalty to the remaining members of Little Mix appears to be winning out, but it comes at a cost. 'She wants to keep the peace and not cause any further issues with the other girls.'

The path to reconciliation, it seems, must be started by Jesy. The source concludes: 'Perrie just wishes Jesy would take ownership of how she handled her exit – and the impact it had on the others, who had to put on a brave face and keep the fans happy.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson's reps for comments.