The United States Supreme Court has cleared the way for the dismissal of bribery and extortion charges against former Cincinnati city councillor P.G. Sittenfeld, nearly a year after he was granted a presidential pardon by Donald Trump.

In an order issued on 6 April 2026, the court vacated a previous appellate ruling that had upheld Sittenfeld's conviction and returned the case to a lower court for further consideration of a Justice Department motion to dismiss the indictment. Prosecutors said the step was necessary to 'give full effect' to the presidential pardon and remove any remaining legal uncertainty.

The decision follows a series of developments that kept the case active despite the 2025 pardon. While the clemency removed Sittenfeld's prison sentence, it did not automatically erase his conviction, leaving ongoing legal and financial consequences in place.

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Conviction and FBI Sting Operation

Sittenfeld was arrested in 2020 following an FBI undercover investigation into corruption within Cincinnati's city council. Prosecutors alleged he agreed to support a property development project in exchange for $20,000 (about £15,100) in contributions to a political action committee.

A jury in 2022 found him guilty of one count of bribery and one count of attempted extortion, while acquitting him on four other charges, Fox19 News reported. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and served just under five months before being released pending appeal.

Throughout the case, Sittenfeld denied wrongdoing and argued that the payments were lawful political donations, not personal financial gain.

Appeal, Pardon and DOJ Intervention

In February 2025, a federal appeals court upheld the conviction in a split decision. Months later, Trump issued a 'full and unconditional' pardon.

Despite the pardon, Sittenfeld continued to challenge the conviction. The Justice Department later filed a motion asking the Supreme Court to vacate the ruling and dismiss the indictment with prejudice, a legal step that would prevent the case from being brought again.

The Supreme Court's latest order annuls the appellate decision and allows that process to move forward in the lower courts. According to reporting from Local12 News, if the dismissal is granted, Sittenfeld could also recover the $40,000 (about £30,200) fine imposed after his conviction.

Legal Arguments and Wider Implications

The case has centred on whether campaign contributions can amount to a criminal 'quid pro quo'. Prosecutors argued that Sittenfeld promised official support in exchange for donations, while his defence maintained the contributions were legal and consistent with standard political fundraising.

In writings published after his release, Sittenfeld said he believed the case raised broader concerns about how campaign finance laws are interpreted. He argued that treating lawful donations as bribery could have wider consequences for political activity.

PG Sittenfeld was the frontrunner in the election for Cincinnati mayor, then an FBI sting changed everything.



What he thought was a run-of-the-mill political donation would turn his life upside down.



Now he's fighting to fix the law that was used against him. pic.twitter.com/DT68BgIsTV — The Free Press (@TheFP) February 27, 2026

The Supreme Court did not address those arguments directly. Instead, it focused on the procedural impact of the pardon and the Justice Department's request to dismiss the case.

Final Ruling Pending

The case now returns to a federal appeals court, which will decide whether to formally dismiss the indictment. A dismissal would bring the prosecution to a close and remove the remaining legal effects of the conviction.

The outcome will also clarify how courts handle cases after presidential pardons, particularly where defendants continue to challenge the basis of their convictions. For Sittenfeld, the decision marks a significant step in a legal process that began with his arrest in 2020 and has continued through conviction, appeal, clemency and now potential dismissal.