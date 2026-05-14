Alex Murdaugh's murder case gets another trial after a state Supreme Court deemed his case was compromised by 'jury interference.'

The South Carolina Supreme Court unanimously overturned Alex Murdaugh's double-murder convictions on Wednesday, citing 'shocking jury interference' by former Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill as grounds for appeal.

Hill pleaded guilty in December 2025 to perjury-related charges after lying in court about allowing the press to view sealed exhibits. The justices ruled then that Hill's conduct had unfairly tainted the high-profile case.

Court Overturns Alex Murdaugh's Murder Conviction

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The court's decision annuls Murdaugh's double life sentence for the 2021 killings of his wife Maggie and son Paul, paving the way for a new trial. Murdaugh, 57, was convicted in 2023 for fatally shooting the victims at their South Carolina property two years prior.

Murdaugh was found guilty of the double murder after jurors deliberated on the verdict for less than two hours, People reported. Insisting on his innocence, Murdaugh now gets a chance to prove that in another trial.

Murdaugh's attorneys argued successfully that Hill influenced jurors against him during the proceedings she oversaw.

The court found her actions 'egregiously attacked Murdaugh's credibility' by suggesting to jurors that his testimony could not be trusted. In their appeal, Murdaugh's attorneys stated that 'he was denied his constitutional right to a fair trial by an impartial jury free from outside influences.'

Assigned to manage evidence and the jury, Hill swayed deliberations toward a conviction in what became known as South Carolina's trial of the century. Her improper comments and interference were deemed prejudicial enough to void the verdicts.

'Rogue' Court Clerk Allegedly Influenced Jurors

The unanimous ruling highlighted Hill as a 'rogue' clerk whose behaviour necessitated appeal grounds beyond financial crime evidence disputes. Justices grilled attorneys on her role during prior hearings, focusing on her partiality throughout the trial.

In 2024, one of the jurors testified that Hill told them that it was an 'important' and 'epic' moment on the day Murdaugh took the stand, adding that defendants rarely testified. Per the appeal, Hill also allegedly told jurors 'not to be fooled' by the defence and instead focus on Murdaugh's 'actions' and 'movements.'

In her hearing, Hill denied the claims but said she told the bailiff that Murdaugh would testify. She also acknowledged telling the jurors that it was a 'big day' when Murdaugh took the stand, but it was not in an attempt to influence the trial's outcome.

Hill was also grilled about giving favours to the media by allowing some to view sealed exhibits. She admitted to this in December 2025, alongside other charges. She was given three years' probation, according to CNN.

What Happens to Alex Murdaugh Now?

The court's recent decision has upended one of America's most-watched homicide cases, renewing scrutiny on the gruesome murders at the Murdaugh family's 1,770-acre hunting estate. Murdaugh, a former attorney, has consistently denied killing his family members.

The South Carolina Supreme Court disbarred Murdaugh in 2022 for 'admitted reprehensible misconduct' related to money laundering and fraud. He also faced a slew of other charges, including lying to authorities, stealing money from clients, and allegedly attempting to fake his own death.

Murdaugh remains in prison, serving decades' worth of concurrent federal and state sentences for financial crimes, which he committed around the time of the murders.