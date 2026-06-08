Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour has officially commenced. The singer recently took to the stage in Oakland, but what was supposed to be a celebratory moment turned controversial after fans expressed their concerns about her appearance.

In recent years, Grande's weight loss has already sparked health fears among her biggest supporters. The singer has been very open about her struggles and has previously spoken about the dangers of receiving unsolicited comments about her appearance. Concerns among fans about her health have persisted despite Grande's own requests for privacy on the matter.

Fans Express Concern Over Grande's Appearance

She’s literally dying of anorexia but yall are just gonna deny it until she croaks https://t.co/HlG1v3ifZU — s 🤍 (@lucygraykatniss) June 7, 2026

Videos of Grande's performance in Oakland have been shared online. On X, one concerned fan alleged that the singer could 'literally be dying of anorexia' because of how thin she looked in the clip. Others said that Grande looked very concerning throughout the show and wished her well.

She clearly needs help. And people saying “her family can worry about her!” Okay but like… she’s not getting better clearly — s 🤍 (@lucygraykatniss) June 7, 2026

'She clearly needs help. And people saying 'her family can worry about her!' Okay, but like... she's not getting better clearly,' one person wrote.

It honestly makes me so sad :( I don’t like to comment on these things but everytime we see her it feels worse, I feel so concerned for her — Lotte⁴𐚁 (@___Charly789) June 7, 2026

'It honestly makes me so sad. I don't like to comment on these things, but every time we see her, it feels worse. I feel so concerned for her,' another person wrote.

'Stop Commenting on Her Body'

Other fans urged the public to stop commenting on Grande's body and appearance, noting she had already been open about her personal struggles.

she literally tells us to not comment on her body, we know she hasn’t been in a pretty good place with her body and weight but it’s been like this since her tumblr era… she don’t wanna be saved yall, if she ever wants to snap out of it let her do it herself — soldaterin (@soldaterin) June 7, 2026

'She literally tells us not to comment on her body, we know she hasn't been in a pretty good place with her body and weight, but it's been like this since her tumblr era... she doesn't wanna be saved y'all, if she ever wants to snap out of it let her do it herself,' one fan wrote.

Honestly Ariana hears everything people are saying and only takes away “don’t comment on my body” from it. Whether her fans are concerned or denying it doesn’t matter. There’s nothing anyone can do — Lea (@Leafrompolly) June 7, 2026

'Honestly, Ariana hears everything people are saying and only takes away 'don't comment on my body' from it. Whether her fans are concerned or denying it doesn't matter. There's nothing anyone can do,' another person wrote.

'A Specimen in a Petri Dish'

In 2024, Grande said she has always felt like a specimen in a petri dish ever since she was a teenager because of how the public comments on her health and appearance. 'I've heard every version of what's wrong with me, and you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons. When you're young, and you're hearing all kinds of things. It's hard to protect yourself from that noise,' she said.

Grande also said that commenting on other people's appearance is something the public should stop doing. After all, when critics thought she was healthy was actually the time when her health was at its lowest.

'Even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know. So be gentle with each other and with yourselves,' she said.

What Has Ariana Grande Said?

Grande also made headlines while promoting her movie 'Wicked'. At the time, her appearance again drew public commentary and speculation about her health.

The singer has not publicly disclosed any eating disorder diagnosis, but she has been candid about her drinking and eating habits in the past and has consistently asked the public to extend kindness rather than scrutiny to those they are concerned about.