Five men have been charged in New York over what federal investigators describe as a 'sophisticated' counterfeit-pill ring linked to multiple teenage deaths, including the 2023 overdose of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, grandson of actor Robert De Niro.

Prosecutors say the group manufactured and distributed fentanyl-laced pills disguised as legitimate prescription medication, targeting young buyers across the city.

The Charges: A Months-Long Federal Investigation

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).arrested Grant McIver, Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas following a long-running investigation into counterfeit drug trafficking.

According to an indictment, the men allegedly produced and supplied pills that led to three fatal overdoses in 2023, including De Niro-Rodriguez, who died at 19.

Prosecutors claim the five defendants formed part of a wider distribution chain operating across New York, pushing fake pills made to mimic medications such as Percocet and Xanax. The alleged offences include conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute.

Investigators say the group's operation relied heavily on social media, where dealers could approach teenagers directly.

How Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez Became a Victim

Leandro, the only child of De Niro's daughter Drena, died after ingesting fentanyl-laced pills reportedly supplied by Sophia Haley Marks, a young dealer known online as the 'Percocet Princess'. Marks was arrested in 2023 and charged with selling the pills that killed him.

The latest arrests widen the scope of the case, with prosecutors arguing Marks was only one link in a larger chain. ABC News reported that the ring is also tied to the death of musician Chris Stein's daughter.

Drena De Niro has previously spoken publicly about her son's death, calling him 'a beautiful soul' and urging parents to be vigilant about counterfeit medication. Robert De Niro has not commented directly on the new arrests but has been described as devastated by the loss.

DEA: A 'Deliberately Engineered' Network

Federal agents say the ring went beyond casual dealing. In statements quoted by ABC and federal filings, officials described the operation as 'deliberately engineered to mimic legal pharmaceuticals' — a tactic they say increases the chance of fatal outcomes.

One investigator said the defendants 'sold thousands of deadly fentanyl pills to teenagers and young adults,' adding that every pill represented 'a calculated act of devastation.'

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York echoed the warning, calling fentanyl 'the greatest threat facing young Americans today.'

Counterfeit pills have become a major driver of teenage overdose deaths, with fentanyl now the leading cause of drug-related fatalities in young people across the United States.

Wider Crisis: Counterfeit Pills Flooding the Market

Health officials say the tragedy highlights a growing national crisis. Criminal networks continue to flood the market with counterfeit pills, often pressed in basement labs and made to look identical to legitimate medication. Because fentanyl is potent in tiny amounts, a single counterfeit pill can be lethal.

Campaigners in New York are calling for stricter sentencing for counterfeit-pill traffickers and more funding for school-based education programmes. Authorities are also urging parents to talk openly with their children about drug safety, especially online.

The case highlights the growing crisis of counterfeit prescription drugs in the United States. Authorities say criminal networks are exploiting demand for medications such as Xanax and Percocet by flooding the market with fake pills laced with fentanyl.

Experts argue that the problem is compounded by social media, which allows dealers to reach young people directly. The DEA has urged parents to speak openly with their children about the risks and to monitor online activity.

What Happens Next

The arrests of McIver, Epperson, Barreto, John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas mark a significant development in the investigation into the death of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez.

For the De Niro family, the latest arrests may bring a measure of accountability — though the pain of losing a teenager to counterfeit pills continues to drive calls for tougher action against fentanyl distributors.

Leandro's mother, Drena De Niro, previously spoke publicly about her son's death, describing him as 'a beautiful soul' and calling for greater awareness of the dangers posed by counterfeit drugs. Robert De Niro himself has remained largely private, though sources close to the actor say he has been devastated by the loss.

As the trial process begins, the spotlight remains firmly on the dangers of counterfeit prescription drugs and the devastating impact of fentanyl. For Robert De Niro's family, the hope is that justice will finally be served.