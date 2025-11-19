In a dramatic social-media drop, Travis and Jason Kelce have ignited a firestorm of fans' speculation by teasing Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce as mystery guests on their New Heights podcast. The teaser has unleashed one of the biggest guessing games in celebrity-podcast history, and the implications are massive.

Podcast Promo Sparks Fan Frenzy

On 19 November 2025, the New Heights podcast account posted a cryptic teaser featuring the Kelce brothers alongside two shadowed figures. The caption read, 'Tune in to tomorrow's episode to find out which special guests are making their New Heights debut next week'.

The two silhouettes quickly fueled speculation online. Fans on X and social platforms latched onto the idea that the pair could be none other than Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce, based on their high-profile ties to the brothers and prior appearances. 'IT BETTER BE TAYLOR AND KYLIE OR I RIOT!!!!!!', one fervent fan wrote.

That speculation is not without precedent. Taylor Swift has already made a splash on New Heights. In August 2025, she appeared as a surprise guest during a live episode that reportedly broke YouTube records. The appearance drew over 1.3 million concurrent live viewers, setting a Guinness World Record for a podcast episode.

Meanwhile, Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, is no stranger to podcasting. Her episode on New Heights previously held the show's viewership record, until Taylor Swift's turn. Jason himself joked on a later episode that Kylie had been 'dethroned pretty good'.

Why This Matters

A joint episode with Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce would not just be a ratings win, it would be a cultural moment. Taylor's previous appearance drew tens of millions of views, sparked viral clips, and revealed deeply personal stories: her two-year relationship with Travis, her fight to regain control of her masters, and her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.

Kylie joining alongside Taylor would double down on that moment, showing both of the Kelce brothers' most significant women together in one space. Kylie, in her own right, has made her mark through her podcast Not Gonna Lie and as a figure deeply invested in the Kelce-Swift dynamic.

Keeping a surprise like this under wraps has not been easy. According to a New Heights intern, Brandon, there was a 'secret call' from Travis confirming Taylor's previous appearance, and he was instructed not to tell anyone, including Jason. Brandon later said the pressure 'scared the s--- out of me'.

The hype, secrecy, and eventual reveal strategy mirror how New Heights handled Taylor's first episode, with carefully planned leaks, cryptic social posts, and deliberate cloak-and-dagger tactics.

Stakes Are High

If confirmed, the episode could shatter previous engagement records. Taylor's prior New Heights appearance exploded, instantly becoming a global media event.

A joint guest slot also underscores New Heights as more than a sports podcast; it is now a cultural meeting point for music, celebrity, and personal narratives.

For Travis and Jason Kelce, it would be a way to bring their personal and professional worlds together. For fans, it would be the culmination of months (or perhaps years) of rumour and hope.