A new report has reignited speculation around Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, claiming Huffman is privately 'rolling her eyes' at Loughlin's alleged marital turmoil.

The National Enquirer suggests Huffman feels 'superior' following their parallel journeys through the 2019 college admissions scandal.

While the tabloid's claims remain unverified, Loughlin's separation from husband Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years has now been confirmed, adding fresh scrutiny to a narrative intertwining rumour, rivalry and real-life change.

The tabloid published its claims in late November 2025, referencing private conversations that allegedly followed renewed attention on Loughlin's relationship with husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Huffman, 62, and Loughlin, 61, both served prison sentences in the College Admissions Scandal but have not publicly commented on each other since.

Actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among a list of names indicted in a large-scale college admissions bribery scheme. Here's what you need to know pic.twitter.com/rh8tMikdNM — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) March 12, 2019

Tabloid Claims Tension Between the Former Co-Defendants

The National Enquirer alleges that Huffman has grown increasingly dismissive of Loughlin's supposed marital strain, with anonymous insiders claiming she 'feels superior' following their parallel legal journeys.

According to the report, Loughlin has been leaning on friends after what the tabloid describes as challenges in her marriage to designer Mossimo Giannulli. The magazine claims the couple are 'living apart and taking a break from their marriage', though this has not been independently confirmed.

No reputable outlet has reported on trouble between Loughlin and Giannulli in 2025, and publicly available information does not verify that their relationship is in difficulty.

Similarly, no confirmed reports indicate that Huffman has made any comments, supportive or critical, about Loughlin's private life.

Different Paths After the Admissions Scandal

However, IBTimes UK stresses there is no verified evidence supporting the claim that Huffman and Loughlin are in conflict or that Huffman is commenting on Loughlin's personal life.

Divorce Confirmed After 28 Years of Marriage

While many details in the tabloid report remain unsubstantiated, one element has been confirmed: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have separated after nearly three decades together.

Sources close to the couple say they have been living apart for several months and are 'taking time apart' to navigate their next steps.

The split reportedly follows years of strain tied to the admissions scandal, their respective prison sentences and the ongoing pressure surrounding their public image.

Despite separating, the couple is said to be maintaining 'respectful communication' and prioritising their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose. Neither Loughlin nor Giannulli has released a formal public statement.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who married in 1997, have been living separately for several months. The publication adds that their separation follows years of strain stemming from the 2019 college admissions scandal, their individual prison sentences, and the ongoing pressure surrounding their family's public profile.

Different Post-Scandal Paths, But No Evidence of Feud

The tabloid claims Huffman believes their different approaches to accountability and rehabilitation created distance — but IBTimes UK reports no evidence Huffman has ever expressed such views.

There is likewise no confirmed sources supporting the allegation that Huffman 'rolled her eyes,' feels 'superior,' or is privately mocking Loughlin's situation.

Rumours Persist, But Remain Unverified

The resurfacing of rivalry rumours illustrates how the fallout from the admissions scandal continues to follow both actresses.

Yet, for now, the claims linking Huffman to any commentary about Loughlin's marriage remain confined solely to the National Enquirer's reporting.

No independently sourced quotes, no corroboration from industry insiders and no public statements back the allegation. What is confirmed is Loughlin and Giannulli's separation — a development that stands apart from the tabloid's speculative narrative about Huffman.