Prakazrel 'Pras' Michel, the renowned member of Fugees, once represent the golden era of 1990s hip-hop. However, his remarkable music career has been overshadowed by his involvement in a global corruption scandal, marking a shocking fall from grace for one of hip-hop's most celebrated figures.

Alongside Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Michel played a pivotal role in elevating the Fugees to global recognition through the highly praised album The Score and with iconic hits such as Killing Me Softly With His Song and Ready or Not. His solo career also flourished, marked by popular tracks like Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are).

Pras Michel's Political Entanglements Exposed

Michel's legal troubles stemmed from his association with Malaysian financier Jho Low, a central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

US authorities accused Michel of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign power, illegally funneling more than $120 million (£91.5 million) into US political campaigns, including contributions to Barack Obama's 2012 re-election bid. Approximately $88 million (£67.2 million) was allegedly pocketed by Michel, while $20 million (£15.2 million) was used to help Low secure a photo with Obama.

Throughout the proceedings, Michel encountered allegations such as conspiracy, money laundering, witness tampering, and illegal lobbying. Prominent figures like actor Leonardo DiCaprio provided significant testimony, highlighting the extent of influence and wealth at play. Prosecutors also accused Michel of lobbying on behalf of Chinese funds to extradite dissident Guo Wengui.

In April 2023, a federal jury in Washington, DC, found Michel guilty on all 10 counts. This established that his involvement went well beyond simple fundraising and included direct efforts to sway US politics for foreign interests.

Today he’s heading to federal prison for 14 years after prosecutors said he funneled $865,000 in foreign money into Obama’s campaign. pic.twitter.com/GayMojXBS0 — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) November 21, 2025

The Price of Global Corruption: 14 Years Behind Bars

On 20 November 2025, Michel was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by three years of probation. The ruling also entails the return of significant assets associated with the unlawful activity.

Prosecutors contended that Michel 'betrayed his country for money' and carried out his scheme with 'unapologetic' deceit. He was ordered to forfeit $64 million (£48.9 million) tied to the scheme.

Michel's defence described the sentence as disproportionate, highlighting that he received a more severe punishment than other co-defendants. Nevertheless, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly criticised his lack of remorse, characterising him as 'well educated but very arrogant.'

Stark Warning for the Music Industry

Michel's transformation from a celebrated figure in hip-hop to a convicted individual involved in a worldwide corruption scandal is a stark reminder of the intersection between celebrity, wealth, and influence. The Fugees' lasting influence, defined by their Grammy-winning albums and cultural impact, now coexist with headlines about political wrongdoing.

As Michel prepares to begin his prison term in early 2026, his story serves as an unsettling reminder that even the most renowned music icons can face serious repercussions for their participation in illicit global schemes. For the fans of the Fugees and the broader hip-hop community, this marks a poignant moment in the journey of a once-admired music icon.