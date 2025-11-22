Sean 'Diddy' Combs has entered his first weeks inside FCI Fort Dix with a strict routine shaped by official prison documents, yet a very different narrative is forming through former inmates who describe the facility as chaotic, unsafe and, at times, shockingly sexual.

The conflicting accounts have created a storm of public fascination as the rapper adapts to life behind bars.

Inside Diddy's Chapel Job and Drug Treatment Program

Documents obtained by CBS News reveal that Combs has been assigned one of Fort Dix's most coveted roles: chaplain's assistant. The position allows him to work in a private office, maintain the religious library and support staff during services. Former officials told CBS the role is respected inside the prison and even offers small benefits, including occasional access to food brought in for services.

Combs has also been placed in the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program, the most intensive program in the federal system. His publicist said he finds the chapel environment 'warm, respectful and rewarding' and noted that he has taken the rehabilitation process seriously. During sentencing, Combs disclosed a long struggle with drug use and said he aimed to rebuild his life.

Disciplinary Trouble Over an Unauthorised Phone Call

Just days after arriving at Fort Dix, Combs faced disciplinary review for making a banned three-person phone call. According to the records, he phoned an unnamed woman, who then added another person described as a 'digital' communications figure to the conversation. The Bureau of Prisons prohibits multi-party calls because inmates could use them to coordinate violence, drugs or intimidation.

Combs argued that the call involved his legal team and was protected by attorney-client privilege. His publicist insisted there was 'nothing improper' about the conversation. Prison officials nevertheless recommended a 90-day suspension of phone and commissary privileges. It is unclear if the penalties have been enforced.

Former Inmates Describe a Wildly Different Fort Dix

While official documents paint a picture of routine, rehabilitation and structure, former inmates have described a starkly different reality inside Fort Dix. In an interview with The Mirror US, Joe Giudice claimed he witnessed inmates engaging in group sex during the night and said guards often ignored the behaviour.

Giudice also recalled seeing violent confrontations over minor disputes, including stabbings over trivial items. He described the environment as unstable, adding that Combs' survival depends on how he carries himself. Another former inmate said the living conditions were 'horrible', with broken toilets, overcrowded showers and expired food. He called the facility a 'zoo', saying inmates frequently felt neglected.

Why Two Contrasting Pictures of Prison Life Exist

The gap between Combs' documented assignments and the inmates' stories highlights the dual nature of federal prison culture. On paper, Fort Dix is a low-security institution where rehabilitation opportunities exist for those who qualify. Yet accounts from former inmates describe an environment shaped by overcrowding, limited oversight and widespread neglect.

A former commissioner interviewed by CBS said chapel roles come with prestige and access to safer spaces. This means Combs may experience a structured daily routine while other inmates live through the harsher parts of the facility. The Bureau of Prisons responded to the Mirror report by insisting that allegations of sexual or physical assaults are always investigated.

Diddy Faces Years Inside a System Under Scrutiny

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related convictions and is expected to remain at Fort Dix until June 2028. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, yet still faces public scrutiny over his past actions.

As he moves deeper into federal prison life, the contrast between official structure and inmate testimony remains striking. The documents show a man following the rules, entering treatment and working inside a chapel. The outside accounts describe a prison culture defined by chaos after dark. Together, they shape a complex picture of the world Combs must now navigate.