Prince William was photographed in Istanbul this week celebrating Aston Villa's Europa League victory with a tight circle of friends who once also orbited Prince Harry, sharpening focus on how the bond between the brothers has fractured and how their social worlds have quietly shifted.

Prince William was absolutely BUZZING when Villa got their second in Istanbul…👏 pic.twitter.com/gP2YuJMfOW — george (@StokeyyG2) May 20, 2026

Royal watchers have long noted that Prince Harry appears increasingly distant from several companions who used to form a shared friendship group with Prince William. Since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved to the United States, the family rift has not only split households, but it has also gradually rearranged loyalties among the men who grew up alongside the princes.

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William in Istanbul as Old Friends Close Ranks

In Istanbul, cameras picked out Prince William in the stands with Ben Dawes, Thomas van Straubenzee and Edward van Cutsem as Aston Villa lifted the Europa League trophy. William van Cutsem, Edward's brother, and Thomas were childhood fixtures for both William and Harry, regularly seen with the pair over the years.

These are not casual acquaintances. The van Cutsem and van Straubenzee families have been woven into the princes' lives for decades. The men have served as ushers at each other's weddings and godparents to each other's children. Thomas is widely regarded as William's closest friend, and it is believed the future king leaned on him for support after Harry and Meghan left the royal family.

William's band of villains: Prince celebrates Aston Villa's cup victory with some of his oldest friends - before heading to the raucous after-party with players and WAGs | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/hRLY83yRRt — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 21, 2026

Harry, by contrast, is thought to have turned more towards Thomas's brother, Charlie van Straubenzee, who was an usher at his wedding and is still seen as firmly in his corner. Charlie appears to remain close to the Duke of Sussex, a reminder that not every shared bond has snapped.

Even so, one detail stands out. There have been no public appearances of Harry and Thomas together since 2015, while Thomas has been spotted with William repeatedly at major milestones. Where once there was a blended circle around both princes, William now appears to be the gravitational centre for several of the most prominent names.

Prince William spotted letting his hair down at Aston Villa afterparty in Istanbulhttps://t.co/xrvaUZ8QZj — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 21, 2026

The emotional history behind those names runs deep. Thomas's late brother, Henry van Straubenzee, was widely understood to have been Harry's best friend. The pair met at prep school in Berkshire and were inseparable until Henry was killed in a car crash in 2002 at the age of 18. For those who remember that loss, seeing the surviving brothers now mostly at William's side adds an undeniably raw undertone to what might otherwise be dismissed as simple social drift.

Old Wounds and the Van Cutsem Rift

Harry himself has signalled that his own patience with parts of this old network has worn thin. In his memoir Spare, he wrote that he had become disillusioned with some members of the van Cutsem family after his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which detonated years of pent-up grievances about life inside 'the firm.'

Not long after that broadcast, the wife of Hugh Ralph van Cutsem, Rose Astor, appeared to mock the Sussexes in a social media post. 'I am standing back as a senior member of my tax return, because I'd rather drink coffee, see my friends, love my family and do yoga,' she wrote, in a line widely read as a pointed parody of Harry and Meghan's decision to 'step back' as senior royals.

Asked later about the post, Astor declined to elaborate. According to the Daily Mail, she said only, 'I'm so sorry, I can't say anything. I'm sure you understand. I'm going to be in so much trouble.' Hugh himself is believed to be close to Prince William, another thread that subtly ties parts of this circle more tightly to the heir than to the estranged younger brother.

Layered over all this are the offhand remarks that often reveal more than official briefings. Mike Tindall, the former England rugby player married to Harry's cousin Zara, recently offered one such jab. Speaking on a podcast with friends James Haskell and Alex Payne, Tindall joked about Haskell managing not to embarrass himself at his own wedding, then added, 'A lot of other people managed that way better than you like Harry, when he was fun.'

On its face, it was a throwaway line for a friendly audience. Yet 'when he was fun' landed with a sting, suggesting a view of Prince Harry within parts of the old royal-adjacent set as someone who has shifted from boisterous companion to distant, more complicated figure.

None of this amounts to a formal declaration that Prince Harry has been frozen out by his former inner circle. Friendships evolve, partners arrive, politics intrude. But Prince William's smiling Istanbul photos with Ben Dawes, Thomas van Straubenzee and Edward van Cutsem are a reminder that in the long shadow of the brothers' feud, even the supporting cast have, quietly, had to choose where they stand.