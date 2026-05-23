Prince William said on Friday, 22 May, that the royal family 'couldn't cope' without Kate Middleton, praising his wife as an 'amazing mum and wife' during a rare interview on Heart Breakfast radio in London, as he reflected on her recovery from cancer and her first overseas engagement since treatment. The Prince of Wales also told listeners that the Princess of Wales is now 'in good form' after completing chemotherapy and returning to public duties.

There was intense public concern over Kate, Princess of Wales's health. In March 2024, she revealed she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and stepped back from royal duties while undergoing chemotherapy. Her prolonged absence from public view fuelled speculation, but Kensington Palace maintained a strict line on privacy. By November 2024, she confirmed she had completed chemotherapy, and in January this year she said she was in remission and focusing on recovery.

William on How Kate Holds the Family Together

Speaking to Heart Breakfast hosts, William sounded more like a relieved husband than a future king. Now 43 and a father of three, he did not try to disguise the scale of his dependence on Kate.

'Literally, our family couldn't cope without her, so, she's been absolutely stunning, brilliant,' he said, describing her as 'an amazing mum and wife.' It was the sort of candid remark the palace normally tries to sand down, but this time it was left to stand.

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William acknowledged the strain of the last few years, hinting at how much the public had not seen. 'She's been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly,' he told the programme. He said his wife had been 'looking forward to the Italian trip a lot' and added, 'I'm really glad it went really well.'

That recent visit to Italy was more than a routine overseas engagement. It was Kate's first foreign trip since beating cancer, a quiet test of how far she had come physically and emotionally. William said she had approached it with her usual diligence.

'She wanted to go and do lots of research,' he explained. 'She spends, God knows how much time now, looking through all the paperwork.' Coming from a man not usually given to hyperbole, the exasperated affection was hard to miss.

He said that when she returned from Italy, 'I'm so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing.' Even so, he was careful to point out that long trips still take their toll, stressing that he had been making sure she was 'okay and rested.'

Pressed on how she is now, he offered the concise verdict many royal-watchers had been waiting for: 'She's in good form.'

Kate's Cancer Journey, in Her Own Words

Middleton chose to disclose her cancer diagnosis herself in March 2024, in a statement that was more personal than palace communications usually allow. She did not identify the type of cancer, and there is still no official confirmation of that detail, so any claim beyond what she has said publicly should be treated with caution.

Reflecting on her treatment in November 2024, after finishing chemotherapy, she said, 'My path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.'

Do not call Prince William when he’s busy filming Aston Villa lifting the trophy... 😂 pic.twitter.com/UnXc9Rl18p — 𓆩Mrs.W𓆪 (@Katrnish) May 22, 2026

She went on to say that the experience had forced her to confront her own limits. It had, she said, brought her 'face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.' The ordeal had reminded her and William 'to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.'

In January 2025, she updated the public again, this time with a more hopeful tone. The Princess of Wales confirmed she was in remission and 'focused on recovery.' She acknowledged the slow psychological shift that follows a diagnosis, writing, 'As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.'

Behind the formal titles and careful language sits an ordinary family trying to rebuild a rhythm. William and Kate's children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8 have lived through their mother's illness under the glare of global attention.

On air, William briefly let listeners into their morning routine. With George away that night boarding at school, he said Charlotte and Louis would be listening at home as they got ready. 'Charlotte, Louis, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please,' he joked. 'Make sure you're not fighting over who's listening to what this morning.'

For a couple who have spent the past year guarding their privacy, it was a deliberately small window into a household still adjusting to life after cancer, and to a future that, by William's own admission, depends heavily on Middleton being well enough to keep holding it together.