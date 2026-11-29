Prince Harry has reportedly met privately with King Charles at Balmoral in what could be a significant step towards rebuilding their relationship after years of family tension.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, is said to have visited his father at the royal estate in Scotland over the weekend of 17 October. The meeting, which was not publicly announced at the time, allegedly took place without Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, their children or Queen Camilla.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Charles invited his youngest son to spend time with him during his stay at Balmoral.

The reported reunion is believed to be their first face-to-face meeting since Harry and his family returned to the UK in August after spending six years living in California.

A source told the publication: 'There is a desire to keep on good terms.'

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke of Sussex have publicly confirmed the reported meeting.

Another Step Towards Reconciliation?

The reported Balmoral visit comes as Harry has increasingly spoken about his hopes of repairing his relationship with the royal family.

The prince stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US with Meghan. His departure was followed by several public disagreements with members of the family, including revelations about their strained relationships.

In recent months, Harry has made clear that he wants to put those differences behind him.

He told GQ in October that he wanted to reconcile with his father and brother, Prince William, saying: 'Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out.'

'With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile — that's the key point,' he added.

The visit is believed to be only the fourth time Harry and Charles have met in person since the King's coronation in 2023.

Family Reunion Comes as Sussexes Settle Back in UK

Harry's reported meeting with his father follows a family gathering at Highgrove in July, when he and Meghan brought their children, Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5) to see the King and Queen Camilla.

The gathering was described by Buckingham Palace as a 'private family occasion' and marked the first time Charles had seen his grandchildren in person in more than four years.

The Sussexes returned to Britain this summer, with Harry previously describing the move as a positive change for the family.

Speaking on This Morning, he said his children had adjusted well to life in the UK and were enjoying their new school. 'They love being back!' he exclaimed.

Harry also spoke about the impact of their new environment, explaining: 'The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a U.K. school, which is really, really nice.'

Despite the reported progress between Harry and Charles, relations with William remain strained.

Sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales told People in September that the rift between the brothers remained difficult to overcome. 'It was very hard on them, and I wouldn't blame William for being cautious,' one palace insider said.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to spend Christmas in California, potentially making the Balmoral meeting one of the few opportunities for the father and son to spend time together in person before the end of the year.