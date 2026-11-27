An insider has claimed Prince Harry is less 'open and friendly' than Meghan Markle when meeting other parents at Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's school in Britain. The couple reportedly attend drop-off and pick-up each day, with security, but are said to have different approaches to joining the school community.

The account, reported by Page Six, comes as the Sussexes spend an extended period in Harry's home country with their children. They returned to the UK in August, six years after leaving for California. The couple have not publicly confirmed how long they plan to stay.

Harry has previously spoken about wanting his children to experience British education and build closer relationships with their relatives. Their return has also renewed attention on his relationship with the Royal Family, including King Charles III.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Display Different Schoolyard Attitudes

According to Page Six, both parents attend school drop-offs and pick-ups daily, accompanied by security. The publication's source said Meghan and Harry differ in how they interact with other families.

'Meghan and Harry are there for the school drop-off and pick-up every single day. They are always accompanied by security,' an insider told the publication.

Meghan, 45, has reportedly made an effort to get to know the school community. The source said she introduced herself to other parents on the children's first day and has been getting involved where possible.

Harry, 42, has reportedly been more reserved. 'He doesn't seem as open and friendly as she's been,' the source claimed, describing him as 'a little bit more reserved'.

The insider also said the children's arrival surprised other families. Parents were reportedly told that 'an English boy and an English girl who have been living in California will be joining the class'.

The children initially started at a British school in September, but were moved to another school shortly afterwards, following discussions about the family's security arrangements. The report does not name either school or provide further details about the move.

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Harry has spoken about wanting his children to have a British education, but the family have not confirmed how long they will remain in the UK or whether their stay will lead to a longer-term move.

Arthur Edwards Claims Prince Harry Changed After Meeting Meghan

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards has also spoken about a change in Harry's relationship with the press after the prince met Meghan. His comments concern Harry's dealings with journalists, rather than his interactions with other parents at school.

Edwards has said Harry was once approachable and friendly towards journalists, and that he was among his favourite royals to photograph. The prince reportedly built personal relationships with members of the press, welcomed their feedback and sometimes socialised with them after overseas tours.

Edwards said their relationship deteriorated after Meghan entered Harry's life, and claimed the Duke became hostile towards the press and towards him.

'I don't know why but Harry changed when he met Meghan; he just became hostile to the press and, more to the point, almost hostile towards me,' Edwards said.

Edwards did not explain what prompted the change. His comments offer his account of Harry's past relationship with the media, but do not establish why the prince is said to be more reserved around other parents.