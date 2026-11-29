Prince Harry's hopes of royal reconciliation with King Charles III have resurfaced following reports of a private father-son meeting at Balmoral in Scotland. According to The Sun on Sunday, Charles invited his younger son to the estate during the weekend of 17 October 2026.

The news came after Harry returned to Britain with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children in August, following six years in California. During his time in the United States, Harry publicly discussed his strained family relationships through interviews and his memoir, Spare.

The reported encounter preceded the publication of Harry's October interview with GQ, in which he addressed his relationships with Charles and Prince William. The Duke of Sussex said that 'the most important thing is to reconcile'.

Reported Balmoral Visit Raises Questions About Royal Relations

In an exclusive report published on 28 November, The Sun on Sunday described the Balmoral visit as the first time Harry and Charles had met in person since the Sussexes' return to Britain.

Harry reportedly made the journey without Meghan or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Queen Camilla was attending British Champions Day at Ascot, according to the newspaper.

Representatives for Charles and Harry reportedly declined to comment on the encounter. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the meeting or the circumstances surrounding it.

The reported visit followed an earlier family gathering at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on 10 July 2026. Harry and Meghan brought their children to see Charles and Camilla during their summer visit to Britain.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the gathering, describing it as a 'private family occasion'. No photographs or further details of the visit were released.

Little is known about the substance of the reported October conversation. The newspaper did not establish whether Charles and Harry discussed their past disagreements.

The Sussexes stepped away from their official royal duties in 2020. The reported meeting does not establish any change to their status as non-working members of the Royal Family.

Harry Speaks About Family Rift and Reconciliation

Harry had previously expressed his hopes of reconciliation during a BBC News interview on 2 May 2025. Speaking in California, the Duke of Sussex said his father was not speaking to him amid a dispute over his UK security arrangements.

On 20 October, GQ published an interview with Harry exploring grief, family relationships and his reasons for returning to Britain.

Journalist Zach Baron conducted the interview in New York in late September, before the reported Balmoral visit. The conversation formed part of the magazine's One More Question series and explored Harry's experiences of bereavement following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Asked whether he grieved the difficult relationships he had with his father and brother, Harry acknowledged that he did. He expressed a willingness to put their past disagreements behind him.

The Duke of Sussex also explained that living closer to his relatives was among his reasons for returning to Britain. Giving his children a British education was another consideration.

However, Harry's remarks suggesting that some people did not want matters to work out prompted a clarification from his spokesperson.

Speaking to Reuters, Harry's spokesperson explained that the comments were not intended as criticism of William or any other member of his family.