Catherine, Princess of Wales, became tearful in her documentary, Heal, after hearing surprise voice messages from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William had sent the recordings to her brother, James Middleton, who played them for her at the summit of Scafell Pike during her National Three Peaks Challenge. She brushed away tears as James revealed the surprise.

The 30-minute documentary explores the princess's experience of cancer, treatment and recovery. It follows her attempt to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales within 24 hours. She completed the challenge in June 2026 in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

James joined his sister on Scafell Pike, the second peak, and Snowdon. At the summit of Scafell Pike, he played her the messages from their three children.

Prince Louis, 8, told his mother he loved her and hoped she would do well climbing the mountain. He also reminded her that he would always be with her in spirit. Prince George, 13, said the family was thinking of her and that he had been following her progress on a flight tracker. He told her she looked strong and encouraged her to keep going. Princess Charlotte, 11, said the family was proud of her and wished her good luck.

Clips released on Friday, 27 November, showed the moment Kate cried while listening to the messages.

Her Children's Support Helped Kate Through Recovery

After hearing the recordings, Kate explained how her children had helped her during treatment.

'They gave me the reason to get out of hospital. They're going to give me the reason to finish this challenge,' she said. Her brother replied that she also had a reason to get home.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, after tests following major abdominal surgery found the disease. She has not shared the type of cancer. In September 2024, she said she had finished chemotherapy. In January 2025, she confirmed she was in remission.

Heal looks back on her treatment and recovery and the emotional impact of a diagnosis. Kate has spoken about how the experience changed her outlook on life and how difficult it was to return to the person she had been before.

Before leaving the mountain, Kate placed a pebble among the rocks, saying it was for her children. William and the children later met her at the end of the challenge.

The film also features other people living with and beyond cancer, with Kate highlighting the role of family and community in recovery.

Where To Watch Heal Around the World

In the United States, Heal airs on NBC on Monday, 30 November, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Bravo will show it again at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, and Peacock will stream it from Tuesday, 1 December.

In the United Kingdom, it became available on BBC iPlayer from midday on Sunday, 29 November, before its BBC One broadcast at 6:40 p.m. GMT.

In Australia, Channel 9 and 9Now will show it on Tuesday, 1 December, at 7:30 p.m. AEDT.

In Canada, Heal airs on Noovo at 7:30 p.m. ET and CTV at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, 7 December. Crave will stream it from Tuesday, 8 December.

Funds raised through the challenge will help The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity build a new Centre for Holistic Wellbeing and Recovery.