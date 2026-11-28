Princess Kate has revealed how she drifted in and out of consciousness following major abdominal surgery in London in January 2024. The Princess of Wales recalled the experience in her new documentary, Heal, in remarks reported ahead of its television premiere on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

For context, Kate underwent planned abdominal surgery on 16 January 2024, which Kensington Palace announced the following day. She subsequently underwent preventative chemotherapy and announced on 14 January 2025 that her cancer was in remission.

Although the princess has publicly discussed her treatment and recovery, she has not disclosed the specific type of cancer with which she was diagnosed.

Princess Kate Recalls Drifting In and Out of Consciousness After Surgery

Speaking in Heal, as reported by The Mirror, Kate recalled the difficulties she experienced while recovering in hospital.

She described how the unfamiliar clinical environment and limited access to nature contributed to her feelings of fear and disorientation.

'I think I was sort of in and out of consciousness. It was a really dark time,' the princess said.

Kate recalled becoming aware that someone was holding her hand. The person's quiet companionship provided comfort during a particularly difficult period of her recovery.

'They were just there,' she said.

The princess did not identify the individual. Instead, she expressed gratitude for their presence and reflected on the importance of supporting people during serious illness.

Kate also acknowledged that people sometimes struggle to find the appropriate words when someone close to them is suffering. Her experience highlighted how companionship could provide reassurance without the need for conversation.

Princess Kate Shares Cancer Recovery Journey in New Documentary

The 30-minute documentary follows the Princess of Wales as she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge in June 2026.

Accompanied by her brother, James Middleton, Kate climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours, supporting The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The documentary also captures an emotional moment when Kate hears recorded messages from her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The challenge provides the backdrop for her reflections on illness and recovery. It also features conversations with cancer patients and survivors associated with Shine Cancer Support.

Although Kate does not disclose further details about her diagnosis, she discusses the emotional challenges of recovering from serious illness and the importance of personal relationships.

The princess received cancer treatment at The Royal Marsden Hospital. She subsequently became a joint patron of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, continuing her association with the institution following her treatment.

Proceeds from the documentary's distribution will support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Princess Kate's Heal Documentary to Air Internationally

Heal is scheduled to premiere on BBC One at 6:40 p.m. GMT on Sunday, 29 November 2026. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer from midday.

The documentary will subsequently reach international audiences, beginning with its US television premiere on NBC on Monday, 30 November.

Australia's Channel 9 will broadcast the programme on 1 December, followed by Canadian broadcasters CTV and Noovo on 7 December 2026.

Alongside Kate's personal recollections, the programme gives cancer patients and survivors an opportunity to share their experiences of treatment, recovery and the support they received during their illness.