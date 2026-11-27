Prince Harry reportedly received no invitation to King Charles' 78th birthday gathering in London on 14 November 2026, while conflicting accounts have emerged about Christmas. Palace sources nevertheless maintain that 'The King loves all his children', according to royal journalist Alison Boshoff.

The reports followed a private reunion at Highgrove on 10 July, when Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed Harry, Meghan Markle and their children. Boshoff reported that the Sussexes were not invited to an expected birthday gathering at Clarence House or the royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

However, a friend of Harry has disputed suggestions that the couple's separate Christmas plans amount to a snub.

King Charles' Birthday Reports Prompt Conflicting Claims About Prince Harry

In her 15 November report, Boshoff said Buckingham Palace declined to discuss 'private family arrangements'. Unnamed palace sources offered the assurance about Charles' affection for his children without directly addressing the invitations.

RadarOnline subsequently reported that Harry, 42, was increasingly upset about missing his father's birthday celebrations. One anonymous insider claimed the exclusion had 'struck a particularly raw nerve with Harry'.

The source alleged that Harry felt frustrated by repeated obstacles to reconciliation and believed his efforts to rebuild family relationships were unsuccessful. However, Boshoff presented a different account, quoting a friend who described Harry as relaxed about the arrangements.

Neither account came directly from the Duke of Sussex, leaving his private feelings unconfirmed. Harry's friend Alex Rayner also challenged reports that the family had been deliberately excluded from Christmas.

'There's no snub, no non-invite,' Rayner told the Daily Mail, according to reports of his remarks. Rayner, who accompanied Harry on a North Pole expedition in 2011, said the Sussexes were following their own plans.

He also maintained that Harry and Meghan communicated with the royal family more frequently than the public realised. The competing accounts leave unanswered whether invitations were formally offered, declined or never issued.

Prince Harry's Christmas Plans Leave Royal Reconciliation Uncertain

The uncertainty follows the family's July reunion, which brought Charles together with Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King and Queen hosted the Sussexes at Highgrove in Gloucestershire.

Nevertheless, reports suggest Harry has not met his father face-to-face since the family returned to Britain in August. Another anonymous source quoted by RadarOnline alleged that Harry believed Prince William opposed reconciliation with Charles.

There is no independently verified evidence that William influenced either the guest list or prevented a meeting between father and son. Harry publicly discussed disagreements with his brother in his 2023 memoir, Spare, following years of tension within the royal family.

The Sussexes last attended the traditional royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham in 2018. This year, they reportedly plan to celebrate privately in the Cotswolds with their children, friends and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Rayner suggested Harry would contact his father on Christmas Day, while Boshoff cited palace sources who considered another private meeting possible. No meeting date has been publicly confirmed.