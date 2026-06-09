Prince Harry has publicly expressed his desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles, and according to reports, he is now planning a visit to the UK next month that could bring that reconciliation a step closer.

However, his relationship with his older brother, Prince William, remains sour. A source is convinced that Meghan Markle's husband has no intention of seeing the Prince of Wales when he returns to the UK, one year ahead of the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry Could Reunite With King Charles

According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex wants Markle and their two children to join him on his trip to the UK. However, plans have not been finalised because Prince Harry's issues with UK security have not yet been resolved. Still, he wants his children to spend time with King Charles, who was previously diagnosed with cancer.

Last year, the Duke of Sussex spoke with the BBC to say that he had already forgiven the royal family, a realisation that came on the heels of King Charles' diagnosis. At the time, Prince Harry said that he did not know how long his father had, and that he wanted to patch things up with him.

'I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious,' he said.

Prince Harry, Prince William's Relationship Remains Strained

While Prince Harry's statement referred to the royal family in general, he did not mention anything about Prince William. Sources are convinced that the brothers' relationship remains strained.

A source alleged that Prince William may have also been behind Peter Phillips' decision not to invite Prince Harry to his wedding — though this has not been confirmed by either party. The royal family reportedly did not want any distractions from the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Royal fans will remember how the Sussexes were criticised for allegedly upstaging Princess Eugenie's wedding with their pregnancy announcement. The last thing the royal family wanted was for something similar to happen again.

How the Sussex Rift With the Royals Began

Markle's possible return to the UK is also being widely discussed. Some royal commentators have said she is not welcome on British soil, while royal fans believe that seeing her with the royal family would be beneficial to The Firm.

The Duchess of Sussex last set foot in the UK in 2022 to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Since then, her husband has returned on a handful of occasions, but she has never joined him.

Prince Harry and Markle's falling out with the royal family reportedly began when they first started dating. According to reports at the time, Prince William expressed his concerns about how quickly the couple wanted to marry, and Prince Harry did not appreciate his brother's remarks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pushed through with their royal wedding regardless, an event that also tested Markle's relationship with Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton. During the bridesmaids' dress fitting, Markle and Middleton reportedly disagreed over Princess Charlotte's attire.

In his memoir, Prince Harry also detailed a physical altercation with Prince William, claiming it was his brother who pushed him and attacked him first. Since then, the two brothers have not spoken, according to multiple reports.