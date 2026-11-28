Royal photographer Arthur Edwards has described what he perceived as a deterioration in his relationship with Prince Harry after the duke met Meghan Markle, recalling an attempted introduction during their post-engagement visit to Belfast.

Harry had previously been among Edwards' favourite royals to photograph, according to the photographer's recollections. He remembered the prince as approachable, willing to engage with journalists and receptive to feedback about his public appearances.

In the reported interview, Edwards contrasted that earlier rapport with what he regarded as a later reluctance to allow press access. His comments describe his own experiences and impressions of the couple.

'Listen, I don't know why but Harry changed when he met Meghan; he just became hostile to the press and, more to the point, almost hostile towards me,' Edwards stated.

Edwards placed the apparent shift after Harry met Meghan but expressly acknowledged that he did not know why it happened. His account does not establish that Meghan caused any change in Harry's behaviour towards journalists.

Arthur Edwards Recalls Prince Harry Welcoming Press Feedback

Edwards recalled Harry regularly treating members of the press to drinks after overseas tours. Separately, he remembered the prince welcoming their opinions about his public appearances.

The photographer also described a more personal gesture during a visit to Lesotho, where Harry supported a project for young herd boys. Edwards recalled the duke preparing him a cup of tea.

His recollections of that period concerned both his work photographing Harry and the informal contact that accompanied it. The drinks and the cup of tea were examples of the familiarity he remembered, alongside the opportunities to obtain photographs.

Edwards expressed disappointment at what he perceived as a subsequent loss of access.

'Where Harry always went out of his way to give me great pictures, the two of them now didn't want the press to have any access at all,' he explained.

That characterisation reflects Edwards' assessment of the couple's approach, rather than an explanation from Harry or Meghan.

The Attempted Introduction During Prince Harry's Belfast Visit

Edwards recalled approaching a royal aide during the Belfast visit after the couple's engagement. He sought a brief introduction to Meghan, who had not yet become the Duchess of Sussex.

'And he asked her and I could see so clearly that she could not have been less interested, that she didn't get it,' Edwards stated.

He interpreted her reaction as a lack of interest in meeting him. The reported account does not quote Meghan's response to the aide or establish whether an introduction ultimately took place.

No interview date or precise date for the Belfast encounter is provided in the account.

A Different Press Relationship for Prince Harry's Brother

Edwards recalled a different relationship with Prince William, whom he described as more private with photographers. He remembered William once begging him to stop taking photographs during a family ski trip to Klosters.

The photographer claimed his access improved considerably after Kate Middleton became part of William's life. He also recalled William crediting a break-up and reconciliation with strengthening their partnership.

Edwards praised Kate's warmth and described William and Kate as an exceptionally professional team.