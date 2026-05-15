Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are producing a new war film for Netflix based on the conflict in Afghanistan.

The film will adapt 'No Way Out', a memoir written by British Army major Adam Jowett, which explores the realities of the British troops and soldiers in the combat during the Afghan war.

The book recounts the battle faced by Easy Company during a brutal 21-day siege in Musa Qala, describing the 'chaos of battle as the Taliban hit Easy Company with wave after wave of brutal attack,' while Jowett commanded troops fighting for survival.

Netflix Adapting Bestselling Afghan War Memoir

The adaptation, titled No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege, is being developed through the couple's production company, Archewell Productions.

The memoir became a Sunday Times bestseller and has received praise from military writers and journalists for its portrayal of modern warfare.

Its official synopsis reads: 'A Sunday Times bestseller, powerful, highly-charged and moving, No Way Out is Adam Jowett's tribute to the men of Easy Company who paid a heavy price for serving their country in Afghanistan.'

The book also includes praise from war reporter Martin Bell, who described it as: 'Vivid and brilliantly written: a pulsating account of the battle for Musa Qala, the Rorke's Drift of our times.'

Levison Wood also called the memoir 'superb,' while bestselling author Patrick Bishop described it as 'a brilliant first-hand account of men and war.'

Prince Harry's Military Experience Connects Him To The Story

The film will be co-produced by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Tracy Ryerson, who serves as head of scripted content at Archewell Productions.

Oscar-nominated British screenwriter Matt Charman has been selected to adapt the screenplay. Charman previously received an Academy Award nomination in 2016 for co-writing Steven Spielberg's 'Bridge of Spies'.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years before leaving in 2015 and completed two tours in Afghanistan during his military career.

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The Duke of Sussex recently reflected on his connection to the war after comments made by Donald Trump regarding the UK's involvement in Afghanistan.

The president commented that the UK stayed 'a little back' from the front lines when it comes to the war in Afghanistan, as shared by BBC.

'I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there,' Harry said.

Netflix Deal Continues Despite Previous Events

The upcoming film arrives after reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced pressure over the performance of previous streaming projects.

According to Variety, questions had reportedly been raised over the success of some of the couple's earlier content ventures.

However, Archewell Productions has now the new production, 'No Way Out', as part of the 'first-look' agreement with Netflix.

Alongside the war adaptation, the couple are also attached to several other projects in development, including adaptations of 'The Wedding Date', a romance novel by Jasmin Guillory and 'Meet Me at the Lake', a romance by Carley Fortune.

They are also reportedly working on a drama series set in the world of polo.