Prince William has privately written off his relationship with Prince Harry as beyond repair, with royal experts telling Fox News that the future king now views his younger brother as 'totally untrustworthy' and has adopted strategic silence as his response.

Far from hoping for reconciliation, William is said to be drawing a firm line between the brothers' futures, consolidating his identity as the next king while shutting the door on the drama that has defined the rift for years.

Silent Treatment as a Strategy

Prince William's 'ruthless streak' keeps estranged brother Harry frozen out: experts` https://t.co/P9qCdvHW7r pic.twitter.com/fxywbQEVq8 — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2026

While speaking with Fox News, royal expert Helena Chard said that Prince William is done with the drama surrounding his relationship with Prince Harry. The future king's silence about the ongoing feud is a deliberate strategy, not an avoidance of the issue.

'This feels like a permanent royal reset. But William's silence isn't a mystery. It's a strategy. Loyalty cuts both ways, and as they say, "Betrayal has a long shelf life." Prince William is known to take a harder line than some. He's setting his agenda for the future of the monarchy. There's a difference between being ruthless and holding people accountable. He's fearless and has a strong moral character,' she said.

The 'Untrustworthy Spare'

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During the same interview, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that Prince William's ruthless side is coming out amid the feud because he no longer trusts his brother.

'William regards his brother as totally untrustworthy. [He] early on laid down the markers for his apprenticeship before becoming king, priority and privacy for his family,' he said.

During a previous interview, royal expert Roya Nikkah claimed that the Prince of Wales tends to hold grudges against those who have wronged him and is known to take sides.

'If someone picks the other side, he remembers that,' she said.

Prince William and Prince Harry were close growing up, though their diverging roles created tensions from an early age. The Duke of Sussex alluded to the dynamic in the title of his memoir, a source of ongoing bitterness between the brothers.

'We all know what Prince Harry's memoir is called. And then you have the issue of these two very different paths they were set on. William was very much led into the path of, "You are going to be king. This is your destiny." And Harry was left to fend for himself, really. And I think that caused a lot of issues in their adolescence and into adulthood,' Russell Myers said.

How Meghan Markle Contributed to the Brothers' Falling Out

Prince William reportedly had reservations about Meghan Markle when she was first introduced to the royal family, concerns that did not sit well with Harry. Harry proceeded with the wedding regardless, and the tensions between the couples deepened over time. This eventually extended to a reported conflict between Markle and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Markle continue to reside in the United States, away from the royal family. Neither Kensington Palace nor the Sussexes' representatives responded to Fox News' request for comment. No reconciliation between the brothers has been publicly announced.