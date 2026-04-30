Prince William is reportedly 'ready to unleash' his anger at Prince Harry when the estranged brothers are expected to come face to face at a family wedding in Gloucestershire on 6 June 2026, according to royal insiders quoted in Australian magazine Now To Love. The long anticipated reunion, centred on Peter Phillips' marriage to nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church near Cirencester, is being viewed by some inside royal circles as a possible flashpoint in a feud that has dragged on for years.

The claim follows a prolonged period of near total physical separation between the brothers. Sources quoted by Closer have said William and Harry have not properly shared a room since August 2024, when both attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. Even then, the account suggests the princes sat apart at the back of the church, did not speak and left without any visible sign of reconciliation. Before that, their last major joint appearance was at King Charles' Coronation.

Prince William Fury Boils Beneath A 'Low‑Key' Wedding

On paper, Peter Phillips' second wedding is expected to be a modest affair, far removed from the scale of a royal pageant. The guest list has not been made public, the venue is a parish church and the emphasis is said to be on family rather than formality.

Privately, however, palace figures are said to be uneasy about what could happen if William's anger spills over in such a confined setting.

'While Harry holds onto hope, William is still furious about his behaviour,' one insider claimed. The same source suggested that years of unresolved resentment could erupt if the brothers are forced into close proximity.

'There are so many unresolved feelings between them and the family fear that William's ready to unleash how he feels, which could even lead to an altercation,' the insider said. 'Part of William is tempted to have it out once and for all. There is a lot that has never been said face to face.'

None of those private claims has been confirmed by Kensington Palace or by representatives for either prince. For now, they remain unattributed briefings, but they reflect a wider sense that the rift has hardened rather than softened since Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Harry, Meghan And The Behaviour William 'Won't Countenance'

If William's anger is still building, royal commentators have pointed to Harry and Meghan's recent choices as part of the reason.

Sally Bedell Smith, who writes the Royals Extra Substack and spoke to People magazine, argued that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been 'pushing the envelope and making it much more difficult for reconciliation to happen.'

Their much publicised quasi royal tour of Australia is cited as one particular sore point. The visit, carried out without formal Palace backing, was framed by critics as an attempt to mimic official engagements while operating outside the constraints of the institution they left behind.

Meghan's commercial activity has grated even more. Bedell Smith pointed to the Duchess' decision to launch fragrance candles inspired by the birth dates of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and to monetise clothing she wore on a hospital visit.

'It was shocking to see her go to the hospital and then sell the clothing she was wearing,' Bedell Smith told People. 'I've never seen anybody in the royal family do that. I can't imagine it went down well with the palace.'

Senior royals are also said to be uncomfortable with the way the children's identities are being woven into branding. One insider previously told Woman's Day that 'Charles is not thrilled his grandchildren are being used to peddle candles,' adding that 'William's stunned they would take such a risk, even if Archie and Lilibet's names aren't on the packaging, it will be in the press release and on the website.'

Those claims are second hand and unverified, but they tap into a long running royal grievance over the so called 'half in, half out' model Queen Elizabeth II is understood to have rejected. In that view, Harry and Meghan's attempt to keep royal cachet while pursuing commercial deals was always going to provoke exactly this kind of backlash.

A Future King's Red Line

If William's anger has a harder edge now, it appears to be rooted not only in personal hurt but in what he sees as a constitutional line.

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Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson, speaking to People, put it bluntly: 'What Harry and Meghan are doing is a nonnegotiable for William. He wouldn't countenance any acceptance of it.'

That is a revealing choice of words. For a man preparing to be king, the issue is not simply whether he forgives his brother, but what kind of behaviour from a member of the House of Windsor he is prepared to endorse publicly.

Harry, for his part, appears unwilling to accept a marginal role. During a surprise visit to Ukraine on 24 April, he delivered a pointed reminder of how he still sees himself.

'I will always be part of the royal family... I am here working, doing the things I was born to do,' he said.

It was a defiant stance, a claim to purpose and legitimacy outside Palace control, even as the institution appears to view his current life, part public service, part personal brand, part paid enterprise, as impossible for a working royal to reconcile.

Whether any of that is said directly between the brothers in a Gloucestershire church remains unknowable. But as 6 June approaches, the prospect of another collision between William and Harry hangs over what should be someone else's wedding day.