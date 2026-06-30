Prince Harry has been accused of trying to 'set a trap' for King Charles over taxpayer-funded security as he plans a high-profile return to the UK with Meghan Markle and their two children, reportedly scheduled to be their first family trip back since 2022.

The latest row centres on where Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will stay and who will pay to protect them. King Charles is understood to have offered the Sussexes accommodation at a royal lodge on the Windsor estate, a gesture seen by many courtiers as an olive branch after years of tension. According to royal commentator Richard Eden, however, Harry has refused to accept the offer unless it comes with round-the-clock police protection funded by the British taxpayer.

Prince Harry Security Row Branded A 'Trap' For King Charles

The new accusations against Prince Harry were aired by Eden on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential programme on YouTube. Eden argued that the Sussexes were trying to use their visit to create a new expectation that they would automatically receive full police protection whenever they stayed on royal property.

'To me this seems a bit of a trap,' Eden said, claiming Harry and Meghan were insisting they would only stay in the royal lodge if they were guaranteed permanent security for themselves and their children every time they came and went. He suggested the couple wanted to manoeuvre both King Charles and the UK government into a position where future visits, both in Britain and abroad, would have to be treated the same way.

'In future they can say This is what we expect every time and indeed if we get it in Britain we should get that in America as well,' Eden argued, adding that he believed there was 'a lot of manipulation going on' and describing the situation as 'quite unedifying.'

None of these claims have been independently confirmed, and the Sussexes have not publicly responded to Eden's specific allegations. As with much palace-adjacent briefing, the picture is partial and largely filtered through commentators and unnamed sources, so it should be treated with a degree of caution.

Prince Harry Accused Of 'Using The Children' Over Taxpayer-Funded Security

Eden went further, accusing Prince Harry and Meghan of using Archie and Lilibet as emotional leverage in the taxpayer-funded security stand-off. The upcoming trip has been widely framed as an important chance for the King to spend time with his grandchildren and for the children to reconnect with their British relatives.

According to Eden, the couple's position is that they will accept the royal lodge only 'if each time they leave with their children, they are guaranteed security.' He suggested this amounted to using Archie and Lilibet to increase pressure on the monarch and the government.

'It does seem that they are using the children to put pressure on the King and for me, that's really unedifying, I don't like it at all,' he said.

It is a stark charge, but it also reflects a growing irritation in some royal circles about the way every Sussex visit appears to become entangled in arguments over police protection, status and money. There is, clearly, a tug-of-war here between Harry's insistence that he cannot safely bring his family to Britain without robust security, and the state's reluctance to reinstate the automatic protections he lost when he stepped back as a working royal in 2020.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry has tried to push back on the idea that this is about prestige accommodation. The representative said Harry had not yet accepted the King's offer of a royal estate home because the central question was not 'where they stay' but whether 'there would be appropriate security throughout the visit.' The spokesperson added that 'The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K.'

Confusion, Last-Minute Changes And A 'Tiresome' Drama

The stand-off over taxpayer-funded security appears to have deepened behind the scenes. According to report, the Sussexes were told on Friday 26 June that they would receive police protection while on royal property, but not when moving around elsewhere in the UK. That notification reportedly came only hours after Harry and Meghan had publicly confirmed plans to travel with their children.

The same source claimed Harry had been 'excited' about Archie and Lilibet finally spending time with their grandfather and other relatives, but was left 'distraught' when it became clear there would be no blanket security cover. They said the decision derailed his plans 'at the 11th hour,' which allegedly included visits with friends and involvement in charities close to his heart. The Duke, the source insisted, would 'do everything in his power' to protect his children.

Read more Prince Harry Reportedly 'Distraught' as UK Government Strips Security Days Before Trip Prince Harry Reportedly 'Distraught' as UK Government Strips Security Days Before Trip

Even within those sympathetic accounts, the impression is of a visit warped by negotiation rather than family reconnection. Earlier reports suggested Harry was reconsidering whether to bring Archie and Lilibet at all because police protection for them had not been guaranteed, underlining how central the security question has become to his relationship with his homeland.

Inside Buckingham Palace, patience appears thin. A separate source said officials were 'fed up' with what they see as a recurring PR saga every time Prince Harry touches down in the UK. They argued that 'for the sake of family harmony' the Sussexes would have been 'warmly welcomed' had the trip been planned in a 'peaceful and low-key' way, but instead it had been turned 'into a soap opera' that many around the King now regard as 'tiresome.'

Since 2020, Harry's entitlement to publicly funded security has been determined on a 'case-by-case' basis. Until a compromise is found that satisfies both the Duke's concerns and the government's rules, every visit risks looking less like a family reunion and more like another battle in a very public divorce.

Nothing has been formally confirmed about the final shape or timing of Prince Harry's UK visit, and details around security remain fluid, so all such claims should be taken with a grain of salt.