Meghan Markle's long-rumoured feud with Queen Elizabeth II over a wedding tiara has resurfaced in London this week, after royal historian Robert Hardman detailed an alleged pre-2018 wedding clash between the late monarch and the Duchess of Sussex in a newly published extract from his book Queen Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, shared by the Daily Mail.

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Rumours of tension between Meghan Markle and the late Queen began circulating not long after Meghan and Prince Harry married at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in May 2018. The couple, who later stepped back as working royals, had presented a polished front on the day itself, but reports of backstage rows, staff unease and a fraught tiara-selection process slowly seeped out over subsequent years, becoming part of a wider narrative of breakdown between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family.

At the centre of this particular story is Meghan's wedding tiara. By long-standing tradition, Queen Elizabeth would invite royal brides to choose a piece from her personal collection. It was meant to be a quiet, almost intimate ritual, symbolising a welcome into 'the Firm.' According to Hardman, that well-meaning gesture did not land as planned.

He writes that 'another pre-wedding row' revolved around Meghan's choice of headpiece, confirming previous reports that she and Harry had been drawn early on to Queen Mary's diamond bandeau. The Art Deco-style piece, created in 1932 for Queen Mary and built around a central brooch gifted in 1893, ultimately became the tiara Meghan wore on the day. In his memoir Spare, Harry recalls that the couple considered several designs before deciding that the bandeau stood out.

Conflicting Accounts Of The Tiara Row

Harry's version, set out in Spare, frames the friction as primarily between him and Angela Kelly, the Queen's long-serving dresser and close aide. He alleges that attempts to secure a pre-wedding hair trial with the tiara were repeatedly frustrated, and that Kelly was obstructive. 'To my mind, Angela was a troublemaker,' he wrote, adding that he hesitated to involve his grandmother because he was unsure 'with whom Granny would side.'

Hardman, drawing on unnamed staff, paints a more complicated scene. One member of staff is quoted as recalling a sour mood even before Kelly arrived with the jewels. 'There was already an atmosphere before Angela arrived. Meghan was nowhere to be seen. Harry poked the box and said 'Is that it?' Then he stood over Angela and said he did not like her whining to his grandmother.'

If that account is accurate, it suggests the Queen was not merely a distant figure in the episode but was being drawn into a dispute between her grandson, his fiancée and a trusted member of her Household. According to Hardman's sources, the disagreement escalated to the point where Elizabeth II herself intervened, reportedly telling a staffer, in pointed reference to the tiara, 'It's not a toy.'

Buckingham Palace has not commented publicly on the specific claims, and Kelly has not given her own detailed account. In the absence of official clarification, readers are left with two overlapping but competing narratives: Harry's insistence that his grandmother was being badly advised and Hardman's suggestion that the Queen saw a lack of respect towards both her staff and her historic jewellery.

A Moment That Would Not Go Away

What is not in dispute is the timing. In the weeks before the Windsor wedding, the Queen was based at Windsor for Easter and was occupied with the Royal Windsor Horse Show, one of the fixtures she cared most about. Hardman notes that Angela Kelly was also moving carefully, checking that the selected tiara carried no 'awkward backstory' that might raise eyebrows if resurrected on a global stage.

Overlay that with the practical strain of a heavily choreographed royal event and a high-profile American actress entering a centuries-old institution, and it is not hard to see how tempers could fray. The tiara, in this light, becomes less an ornament than a symbol of how both sides felt the other should behave.

Even so, the end result on the day looked seamless. Meghan walked up the nave of St George's Chapel wearing the Queen Mary diamond bandeau, now one of the most recognisable modern royal bridal images. The Queen attended, smiled, and later gave the couple the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Yet the story has never quite died. For critics of Meghan Markle, the alleged row is held up as proof of entitlement. For supporters of the Sussexes, it is one more example of a rigid palace culture and gatekeeping courtiers. Hardman's book does not settle that argument, but it does add new texture to an episode that was, for a long time, shaped mostly by off-the-record grumbling and Harry's own, very personal, recollections.

There is also a quieter, more human angle to the late Queen's supposed remark, 'It's not a toy.' After seventy years on the throne, Elizabeth II knew the power of symbolism and the weight of the objects that came with it. Whether she felt disrespected, protective or simply exasperated, the comment—if accurately reported—sounds like a reminder that in her world, even a tiara was never just about sparkle.