Meghan Markle has sparked fresh conspiracy chatter over Kate Middleton's engagement ring after she was seen wearing a new piece of jewellery in California in May, just weeks before she is due to return to the UK with Prince Harry and their children for an Invictus Games event in Birmingham.

The Duchess of Sussex has not appeared in Britain with Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for about five years, and her relationship with the Princess of Wales remains, at best, deeply fraught. That is the backdrop against which a simple Instagram post, an unexpected ring and years of royal jewellery lore have suddenly collided.

Meghan Markle Ring Conspiracy Tied To Diana's Legacy

The latest flare-up began with an Instagram video Meghan shared on 11 May, days before her 19 May wedding anniversary. In the post, she showcased a large new ring on her finger, a piece that reappeared in her recent 'As Ever' promotional clip, where she was filmed picking fresh produce in the garden of her Montecito home.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers quickly zoomed in. Online commenters noted that the design of Meghan's new ring seemed to echo the style of Kate Middleton's famous engagement ring, the 12-carat oval sapphire once worn by Princess Diana. Some fans speculated, without evidence, that the ring might be an anniversary gift from Harry, others went further and suggested it was a knowing nod to Kate.

These claims cannot be independently verified, so they should be taken lightly. What can be said with certainty is that the resemblance to Diana's former ring has reignited a long-running myth about how her sons divided her jewellery after her death in 1997.

The long-circulating story held that Harry initially chose Diana's sapphire engagement ring, while William picked her Cartier Tank Française watch. In this version, the brothers later swapped, allowing William to propose to Kate in 2010 with their mother's Garrard sapphire, and Harry to present the Cartier watch to Meghan years later.

Harry flatly rejected that tale in his 2023 memoir Spare, describing it as 'absolutely rubbish.' He wrote that William had always had possession of Diana's engagement ring and that he was never asked to hand it over, despite the romance of the popular narrative.

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The original ring, designed by Garrard and bought for £28,500 in 1981, was inspired by a sapphire and diamond cluster brooch given by Prince Albert to Queen Victoria in 1840. Diana continued to wear it even after her divorce from then Prince Charles in 1996, which perhaps explains why every time a royal sapphire crops up, people lose their minds a little.

This is the space Meghan's latest ring now occupies, intentionally or not, and it is why a single piece of jewellery is being treated as another data point in the never-ending Meghan-versus-Kate saga.

Strained Meghan And Kate Relationship In The Spotlight

The renewed focus on Meghan's jewellery comes against the backdrop of her well-documented strained relationship with Kate Middleton and the wider royal family.

Tensions between the two women were already rumoured before Meghan's 2018 wedding, with a clash over flower girl dresses cited as an early flashpoint. Things deteriorated further after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life, then publicly criticised the institution in interviews, Netflix documentaries and in Spare.

Last year, it was reported that Kate's cancer diagnosis had left Meghan hoping the crisis might open the door to some form of reconciliation. A source quoted by the outlet said Meghan remained upset over past family rows and wanted to talk them through, while senior royals had little interest in relitigating old grievances.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn has argued that Meghan feels increasingly isolated from public affection, pointing to a slide in the couple's popularity over recent years. Whether that is fair or not, it reflects a perception that now colours almost every discussion of her public moves, including what she wears on her hands.

Author Omid Scobie wrote in his book Endgame that Meghan had initially hoped to build a close friendship with Kate, seeing them as two commoners who had married into an ancient institution. According to palace sources quoted in the book, that never happened. Scobie reported that Kate remained distant from Meghan from the beginning and often talked about her to others rather than directly with her.

One unnamed insider, cited in reports, said the fallout after the Sussexes' criticism of the monarchy did not just fracture the bond between the two women but also Kate's once-close friendship with Harry. 'She was closest to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments, and the relationship he had with their children,' the source said, adding that after the interviews, 'there is no way she could ever trust them.'

It is through that lens of broken trust that some royal watchers are now reading Meghan's ring, seeing signals and subtext where, frankly, there may just be a jeweller and a marketing plan. But this is royal stuff, and people love a mystery.

UK Return Will Test Public Mood On Meghan

The jewellery speculation lands just as Meghan prepares for a rare return to the UK. She is expected to travel to Birmingham next month with Harry, Archie and Lilibet for the 'One Year to Go' celebrations ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games.

The visit will be the first time in years that the Sussexes appear in Britain as a family of four. It has also revived questions about whether King Charles will see his youngest grandchildren, as it is believed he has yet to meet Lilibet in person.

Harry has previously said that security concerns stopped him bringing his children to the UK. Royal commentator Phil Dampier has suggested that the couple's return could draw a split reaction, with some Britons sympathetic to Meghan and others still blaming her for the turbulence surrounding Harry's exit from frontline royal duties.

Dampier predicted that the atmosphere at the Invictus event itself is likely to be supportive, noting that military personnel, veterans and their families remain strong backers of the Games. He suggested the trip could function as a quiet barometer of public feeling towards the Sussexes and towards the 2027 Invictus Games more broadly.

A warm reception, plus any sign of a meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla, could ease the way for future visits. A cooler response might harden positions on all sides.

Whether Meghan's sapphire-style ring turns out to be a simple anniversary bauble, a brand placement or something more personal, the online obsession around it underlines one thing. For some royal watchers, especially those fixated on Meghan and Kate, every new sparkle is another clue in a drama they are not ready to let go of.