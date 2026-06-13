Princess Charlotte turned heads at this year's Trooping the Colour — not for her outfit, but for what was fastened around her wrist. The 11-year-old princess was spotted wearing a three-strand pearl bracelet during the annual parade on 13 June, a piece closely modelled after one that originally belonged to her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Seated in the royal carriage alongside her mother, Charlotte gave onlookers a glimpse of the bracelet as she waved to the crowds on the journey back to Buckingham Palace. Across from her, the Princess of Wales wore the original, Diana's own Nigel Milne-designed piece, making the shared accessory a quiet but deliberate act of remembrance between mother and daughter.

A Bracelet With Royal History

The piece worn by Kate carries significant weight within royal circles. Designed by Nigel Milne, the pearl and diamond bracelet was featured in their 1988/1989 jewellery catalogue. It was created as part of a Birthright Collection, with proceeds going to the charity of the same name to support mothers and babies, for which Diana served as patron. Diana famously wore the bracelet with her 'Elvis' gown during an engagement in Hong Kong in 1989, cementing it as one of her most recognisable accessories. Kate has worn the piece on several occasions since, most notably during a reception in Berlin in 2017, when royal watchers first identified it as Diana's.

Coordinated From Head to Toe

The bracelet was not the only detail tying Charlotte to her mother. Charlotte wore a white dress adorned with delicate blue details, perfectly coordinating with her brother George's baby-blue tie, Prince Louis's tie and the Princess of Wales's elegant baby-blue outfit. She also wore a white bow in her hair and white ballet flats, completing a look that felt both age-appropriate and quietly intentional.

Kate, for her part, arrived in a baby blue Catherine Walker blazer dress — one of her most trusted designers — paired with white pumps, a matching Philip Treacy hat, an Irish Guards brooch, and Cassandra Goad earrings. The carefully coordinated family appearance came as Kate joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and senior royals for Trooping the Colour, one of the most significant events on the royal calendar.

A Growing Pattern of Tribute

This was not Charlotte's first time drawing a line between herself and Diana through jewellery. At the 2025 Trooping the Colour, the princess wore a diamond horseshoe brooch gifted to her by her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II — a piece she had previously worn to the late monarch's funeral. The brooch reflected Charlotte's well-documented love of horses, a passion she shared with the Queen.

As the daughter of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Charlotte is expected to one day inherit a selection of privately owned jewels connected to both her mother and Princess Diana. Among the most notable pieces associated with that legacy is Diana's iconic sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring, now worn by Catherine, though any future inheritance arrangements remain private.

Small as it may seem, a bracelet at a public parade carries a particular weight within the royal family. Within royal circles, accessories at ceremonial occasions are widely read as deliberate choices — visible signals of continuity and remembrance. For Charlotte, wearing a version of Diana's piece alongside her mother wearing the original was a visible, generational thread: grandmother to mother to daughter, passed down not just in jewels, but in meaning.