As uncertainty continues to surround Prince Harry's planned return to Britain with Meghan Markle and their children, the Duchess of Sussex has shifted attention back to her lifestyle brand with the launch of a new honey product.

Meghan, 44, broke her recent social media silence by posting on the Instagram account for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to announce the release of Lavender Honey alongside a restock of her Orange Blossom Honey, priced at $28 (£21).

Describing the latest addition as a 'floral gift of summer,' the Duchess said the honey is 'softly floral with a delicate warmth that lingers beautifully.' Although she did not appear in the promotional images, the carefully styled photographs showcased the new products and marked her first update on either her business or personal Instagram accounts in recent weeks.

The launch comes as speculation intensifies over whether Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will accompany Prince Harry to the UK next month.

Harry Still Weighing Family Visit

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to attend a series of events marking one year until the next Invictus Games, but whether the rest of his family will join him remains uncertain.

A spokesperson recently said Harry is continuing to explore 'every available option' to allow the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to spend time in the UK.

Security remains the key issue. Harry and Meghan lost their automatic taxpayer-funded police protection after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, and the Duke is still awaiting the outcome of a review into his security arrangements after challenging the Home Office.

If the visit goes ahead as originally planned, Harry will attend an Invictus Games Foundation event at Chatham House before visiting Birmingham Children's Hospital in his role as WellChild patron. He is also expected to meet pensioners at the Royal Hospital Chelsea and take part in activities with former Invictus competitors at the NEC.

Reports have also suggested Harry hopes to introduce Archie and Lilibet to the resting place of their late grandmother, Princess Diana, at Althorp Estate and may reunite with King Charles during the trip.

Fresh Launch Comes as Trademark Problems Continue

Meghan's latest product release also arrives while As Ever continues to face legal hurdles behind the scenes.

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The Duchess originally introduced her business as American Riviera Orchard in 2024 before abandoning the name after the US Patent and Trademark Office rejected her trademark application because geographic names cannot receive exclusive protection.

She subsequently rebranded the company as As Ever, but the trademark process remains incomplete. The USPTO has now granted Meghan a second six-month extension to finalise the application, meaning the filing could still be abandoned if further requirements are not met.

Despite those setbacks, the brand has continued expanding its range, with previous releases including fruit preserves, flower sprinkles, candles and wine, many of which sold out shortly after launch despite criticism over their premium pricing.

Trademark filings also suggest Meghan has ambitions beyond food products, with plans potentially covering homeware, gardening equipment, cookware, stationery, pet accessories, bedding, yoga mats and pantry staples such as tea, coffee and spices.

For now, however, attention remains split between the Duchess's growing business venture and the unanswered question of whether the Sussex family will return to Britain together for the first time in years.