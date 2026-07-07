Meghan Markle's barefoot first meeting with Prince William and Princess Kate is back in the conversation after a new royal memoir offered a different picture of how informal the family could be behind closed doors. Ruthie Henshall's The Showgirl and the Prince, due out on 16 July, has revived the old story and nudged Meghan's own comments from Harry & Meghan back into the spotlight.

The news came after excerpts from Henshall's book, serialised by the Mail on Sunday, described a Balmoral weekend that sounded far more relaxed than the royal machine usually looks from the outside. Henshall wrote that the Queen sat on the arm of a sofa, that dogs were everywhere, and that the atmosphere 'slightly surprised' her, which is a neat little reminder that palace life has always depended on the room, the company and the occasion.

Meghan Barefoot Claim Returns To The Fore

Meghan's original account came in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, where she recalled hosting William and Kate while she was wearing ripped jeans and was barefoot. She said she had expected a degree of formality, but that the same behaviour carried through indoors and that hugging could be 'really jarring for a lot of Brits'.

That is why the clip keeps coming back. It is a very small domestic detail, but it does a lot of work, suggesting a cultural gap between Meghan's instinctive, relaxed manner and the controlled etiquette of the royal household. The barefoot line has become one of those rare royal quotes that people remember not because it is profound, but because it feels oddly personal.

Henshall's memoir does not prove Meghan wrong, and it would be lazy to pretend it does. What it does is add another witness who describes a royal setting that could, at least in private, seem warm, familiar and even a bit ordinary. That is exactly why the story has travelled again online, because it complicates the idea that the family always switched into full-on ceremonial mode the second the public cameras disappeared.

Why The Royal Story Keeps Rattling On

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For context, Meghan's remarks were made in 2022 and quickly became a shorthand for the broader Sussex feud with royal tradition. The double date with William and Kate, as she told it, was meant to be casual. Instead, she said, it became an awkward lesson in how even a private dinner could still feel bound by unwritten rules.

The new memoir has revived interest because it lands in exactly the same territory, but from the other side of the family tree. Henshall, who says she had a five-year relationship with Prince Edward, describes a Balmoral scene where conversation drifted from horses to work and where the Queen appeared comfortable and animated. Her recollection, if nothing else, suggests that the monarchy was never as monolithic as it liked to appear.

That is the interesting bit, really. Royal stories are often sold as if they can be settled with one neat anecdote, when in fact they are usually messier than that. Meghan may have found the formality jarring. Henshall may have found the informality surprising. Both things can be true, which is annoying for anyone desperate for a clean villain or a perfect defence.

And then there is the social media effect, that endless royal echo chamber where a single phrase gets clipped, reposted and argued over until it acquires a life of its own. Barefoot Meghan is one of those images. So is the idea of the Queen chatting like any other mother at Balmoral. Put them together and you get the kind of royal narrative that people cannot quite leave alone, no matter how many times they have seen it before