Buckingham Palace has announced the engagement of Samuel Chatto, the eldest grandson of the late Princess Margaret, to London-based painter and film artist Eleanor Ekserdjian. The Palace said both families are 'delighted' by the news, while King Charles is 'very happy' for the couple, who are expected to marry next spring.

Ekserdjian has been in a relationship with Chatto since 2021 after they met while studying at the University of Edinburgh. Although they have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, she has recently attracted greater public interest through appearances alongside members of the Royal Family at major events.

The engagement also made headlines after Chatto revealed he had proposed with a porcelain engagement ring he designed and made himself. Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote that he and Ekserdjian 'couldn't be happier,' before Buckingham Palace later confirmed the engagement.

Who Is Eleanor Ekserdjian?

Ekserdjian is a painter and film artist whose work has been exhibited in London galleries. One of her best-known works, a portrait sketch titled SAM, featured in a summer exhibition at The Gallery at Green & Stone, reflecting the couple's shared artistic backgrounds.

She also comes from a family with strong ties to the art world. Her father, Professor David Ekserdjian, is Professor of History of Art at the University of Leicester, while her mother, Susan Moore, is an art critic and writer for the Financial Times.

Before the engagement attracted wider public interest, Ekserdjian had already established herself as an artist working in London.

Samuel Chatto's Career Outside Royal Life

Although the engagement has renewed public interest in Chatto because of his royal connections, he has largely built his career outside official royal duties.

Born on 28 July 1996, he is the eldest son of Lady Sarah Chatto and actor Daniel Chatto. Although he is 30th in line to the British throne, he holds no royal title and does not carry out official duties on behalf of the King.

After graduating from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in History of Art in 2018, Chatto completed yoga teacher training in India before establishing himself as a ceramicist and sculptor. His decision to create Ekserdjian's porcelain engagement ring reflected both his profession and the couple's shared creative interests.

Royal Family Appearances

Although not a working royal, Chatto regularly attends major family occasions, including the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation of King Charles III and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

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Public interest in the couple's relationship increased after Ekserdjian joined members of the Royal Family for the traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in 2024. While invitations are no longer limited exclusively to spouses or fiancées, appearances at the annual gathering have often attracted attention because they can signal a serious relationship.

Most recently, the couple attended the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family.

Although Chatto's royal background has drawn renewed public interest in the couple, both he and Ekserdjian have established careers in the creative industries independent of official royal life. Their wedding next spring is expected to bring together two families with longstanding ties to Britain's artistic and cultural communities.