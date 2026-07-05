The Princess of Wales has released new family photos showing her reunion with Prince William and their children after completing the National Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Shared on the Waleses' official social media accounts, the images show Kate, 44, in red shorts and a baseball cap being greeted with hugs from William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the foot of Snowdon / Yr Wyddfa.

Kensington Palace said Kate, who is receiving treatment for cancer, completed the climbs of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in aid of the charity, covering 23 miles (37km) and 3,064 metres (10,052ft) of ascent.

She was supported on the route by Mountain Rescue teams and met by her family, including her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and brother James Middleton, at the end of the challenge.

The new images have drawn attention to both Kate's fundraising effort and the National Three Peaks Challenge itself, which members of the public can also attempt through guided trips or self-organised walks.

'Huge Hug' At The Finish Line

According to the official post, Kate was met at the finish line last weekend by William, George, Charlotte, Louis and her parents, together with her brother James.

One of the photos shows the Princess embracing Prince William.

Another shows her walking hand-in-hand with Prince Louis, while a further image captures Charlotte holding tightly onto her mother.

A final picture shows the Wales and Middleton families together smiling at the camera.

What Is The National Three Peaks Challenge?

Palace officials said Kate completed ascents of the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales:

Ben Nevis, Scotland – 1,345m

Scafell Pike, England – 978m

Snowdon / Yr Wyddfa, Wales – 1,085m

Starting last Saturday evening, she finished within the standard 24‑hour window, which includes both walking time and road travel between the peaks.

One of the released images shows the Princess at the summit of Ben Nevis, with her hood up and hiking poles in hand. Kensington Palace said Mountain Rescue teams supported her on the route. William and the children met her at Snowdon after the final ascent.

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Kate's Cancer Fundraiser For The Royal Marsden

Kensington Palace said the Three Peaks trek was organised to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The funds will support holistic care for people with cancer and research into how those therapies can work alongside clinical treatment.

In a message linked to the fundraising, Kate used similar language to that in her cancer announcement two years ago, telling others facing the disease: 'you are not alone'.

She also wrote about the impact of a cancer diagnosis 'physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually', and added: 'We can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer,' and that, together, 'no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported.'

The Three Peaks challenge followed a visit by the Princess to The Christie cancer centre in Manchester, where she met patients and staff and discussed the importance of mental health support during treatment.

How To Take On The Three Peaks Challenge

Outdoor groups say the National Three Peaks Challenge is open to the public and can be done:

As a 24‑hour attempt, similar to Kate's schedule, usually with organised transport between peaks

Over a long weekend, with one mountain per day

As part of a charity team, raising funds for causes such as cancer support or local projects

Specialist companies in the UK run guided challenges that typically include:

Minibus transport between Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon / Yr Wyddfa

Mountain leaders or guides

Safety briefings and weather checks

Experienced walkers sometimes plan their own Three Peaks itinerary. Mountain organisations advise that the challenge requires preparation and should not be treated as a casual outing. Recommended steps include:

Training in advance with shorter hill walks and back‑to‑back days

Carrying suitable kit, including waterproofs, layers, a head torch and sturdy boots

Checking weather forecasts and daylight hours

Taking medical advice if there are underlying health conditions

Those wishing to fundraise can set up sponsorship pages in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity or other organisations. Charity teams say high‑profile events such as Kate's trek often lead to more enquiries from supporters who want to use the challenge to raise money.