Puerto Rico has found an unusual way to fight its persistent electricity crisis: connecting batteries from nearly 115,000 households into a virtual power plant that has helped prevent or mitigate more than 60 power outages since June.

The initiative allows utility company Luma Energy to draw electricity from residential batteries when the island's ageing power grid struggles to meet demand. Each activation can provide enough supplemental electricity to support approximately 80,000 households for four hours.

The development offers a promising approach for a US territory that has endured nearly a decade of electricity problems, particularly following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

How the Virtual Power Plant Works

Rather than relying on a single facility, Puerto Rico's virtual power plant connects thousands of residential battery systems through a digital network.

When Luma anticipates an electricity shortage, participating households receive notifications about an upcoming battery-sharing event. Customers can opt out or adjust how much stored electricity they make available. Participants typically offer around 30% of their battery capacity.

One of them is 75-year-old Hector Ríos, who lives in Cabo Rojo in southwestern Puerto Rico.

After Hurricane Maria, he purchased a diesel generator before eventually installing solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall battery in 2023. His battery supplied electricity to the grid on nearly 20 days in October alone.

Ríos also receives compensation for participating, making the arrangement financially beneficial while helping other residents. 'It just seems like a good deal, to contribute to the community and make money at the same time,' he told reporters.

He and his wife received $162 (£122) last year, which they redeemed as a Marshalls gift card.

A Response to Years of Electricity Problems

Puerto Rico's growing reliance on residential solar and battery storage followed Hurricane Maria, which left some communities without electricity for nearly a year.

The disaster exposed the vulnerability of depending on a centralised power system with ageing infrastructure.

Today, the archipelago has more than 207,000 rooftop solar installations, approximately 20 times the number it had before the hurricane. Nearly every installation includes battery storage, allowing households to maintain electricity during blackouts.

However, the programme has not been without criticism. A 2026 survey by Solar United Neighbors found that some participants questioned the compensation arrangements, while others worried about losing their backup electricity during emergencies.

Luma has also acknowledged that frequent battery-sharing events have contributed to electricity rate increases. The utility pays solar providers three times the residential electricity price for the energy it receives.

Could Other US Communities Follow?

Puerto Rico's experiment could offer a blueprint for communities facing electricity shortages and rising energy demand.

Similar virtual power plant programmes already operate in several US states, including California and Texas. New Orleans is also preparing a $23 million (£17.4 million) initiative to connect more than 1,000 batteries across homes and businesses.

Energy expert Jigar Shah said Puerto Rico could use residential batteries daily instead of reserving them primarily for emergencies.

However, the technology cannot solve the territory's electricity crisis alone. Major investments in transmission infrastructure, new generation facilities and large-scale energy storage remain necessary.

With billions of dollars in federal recovery funding still unspent, Puerto Rico has a long way to go before achieving a reliable electricity system.

As Javier Rúa Jovet of the Solar and Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico said, 'You don't want the situation to be a persistent emergency forever.'