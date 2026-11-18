Donald Trump has drawn criticism after waving miniature US and Philippine flags on his arrival in Manila on 17 November 2026. The US president was visiting the Philippines for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. Footage of the moment quickly attracted attention on X, where several users described his behaviour as awkward and embarrassing.

The reaction centred on Trump's movements as he held the two flags and waved them in front of waiting officials and spectators. What was intended as part of a welcoming ceremony became an unexpected talking point online, with critics questioning the president's demeanour.

Trump's Flag-Waving Moment Draws Embarrassing Comparisons

Trump received the miniature flags from a Filipino child after stepping off Air Force One at Ninoy Aquino International Airport. According to the Associated Press, he waved them as he greeted officials and spectators. Other footage showed him making large circular movements with his hands while smiling.

A marching band also played 'YMCA' as Trump walked towards a waiting helicopter. The arrival ceremony included performers, Philippine officials and US government representatives.

However, some viewers focused less on the diplomatic welcome and more on Trump's appearance in the footage.

One X user, @mjfree, reacted to the video by writing, 'WTF IS HE DOING??? Trump landed in the Philippines and made a complete fool of himself immediately. What a f*cking embarrassment.'

WTF IS HE DOING??? Trump landed in the Philippines and made a complete fool of himself immediately. What a fucking embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/Z7kQegTLV5 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 17, 2026

Another user, @GiantSizeAndy, wrote, 'Gotta give it to him, he does know how to embarrass himself. He's really good at it.'

Others compared the president's movements to those of a young child. One commenter wrote, 'Like a little three-year-old at a parade... how embarrassing.'

Like a little three year-old at a parade… how embarrassing🙄 — ajsresister (@ajosandman) November 17, 2026

Several X users compared Trump's flag-waving gestures to those of a toddler, while others raised questions about his cognitive health. Some referenced personal experiences with dementia to explain their reactions.

Now if they start playing YMCA he can use the little flags to go back and forth with his hands. It will be even more exciting for him. My father had dementia. I recognize that look. — Moira (@moira228) November 17, 2026

These were unsubstantiated social media opinions, and the footage provides no medical evidence that Trump has dementia.

Why Trump Is Visiting the Philippines for ASEAN 2026

The incident came as Trump began a three-day trip to Asia, with Manila as his first destination before travelling to China.

According to the Associated Press, his visit to the Philippines centred on regional diplomacy, trade negotiations and security cooperation. He was also scheduled to meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to reaffirm the longstanding treaty alliance between Washington and Manila.

The 49th ASEAN Summit brought together regional leaders to discuss economic cooperation and security challenges. Issues facing Southeast Asia included tensions in the South China Sea, Myanmar's continuing violence and regional trade.

Trump also met leaders from the Quad, comprising the United States, Australia, India and Japan. The group announced plans for an exercise involving maritime patrol aircraft as part of wider security cooperation.

Trade was another important part of the visit. Trump signed a trade statement with Thailand, covering the removal of tariffs and other trade barriers. However, he said the details of a formal agreement would be finalised in the coming weeks.

His Manila itinerary also included an ASEAN-US special reception, at which he was the guest of honour.

The visit was particularly important to Washington because the Philippines remains a longstanding US treaty ally in a strategically important part of the Asia-Pacific region.

Yet, before the diplomatic meetings and trade discussions could dominate coverage, Trump's arrival had already generated a different kind of attention.