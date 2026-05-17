Read more Using AI for Financial Advice? Experts Warn Against Sharing Your Bank Statements Without Doing This Using AI for Financial Advice? Experts Warn Against Sharing Your Bank Statements Without Doing This

The risk of a future 'Q-Day,' described by experts as the moment quantum computers could break widely used internet encryption, is growing as researchers warn the timeline may be closer than once thought.

The concern, reported in recent cybersecurity analysis and industry warnings cited by CNN discusses the possibility that quantum machines could eventually crack the systems that protect emails, bank transactions, medical records, and other sensitive data.

The theoretical debate about quantum computing risks has been discussed in scientific circles since the 1990s. What has shifted more recently is the urgency, with some estimates suggesting that certain encryption systems could be vulnerable within the next decade.

'Q-Day' Timeline Tightens

Q-Day is not a confirmed date, but a term used to describe a point in the future when quantum computers become powerful enough to break modern encryption methods. These are the systems that keep most online communication secure, including banking apps, messaging platforms, and government data systems.

According to warnings cited in research, some experts believe progress in quantum computing could make parts of today's encryption vulnerable by around 2029. That estimate has raised concern among cybersecurity specialists because it shortens the time available to prepare new protections.

Michele Mosca, cofounder and CEO of cybersecurity company evolutionQ, explained the idea in simple terms. He said it is the moment when someone may gain access to a quantum computer capable of breaking cryptographic codes currently used to protect data. He described it as a sudden shift, where systems that are secure one moment may become exposed the next.

How Encryption Works

Most internet security relies on encryption, which scrambles data so only the intended recipient can read it. One common system, RSA encryption, is based on mathematical problems that are very hard to reverse. While it is easy for computers to multiply large numbers, working backwards to factor them is extremely difficult, which is what keeps data secure.

Quantum computers work in a very different way from normal computers. Instead of processing information as bits that are either 0 or 1, they use quantum bits, known as qubits. These can exist in multiple states at once, a property known as superposition. This allows quantum machines to process many possibilities at the same time.

In theory, this could give them the power to solve the mathematical problems that current encryption relies on, far faster than traditional computers ever could.

Experts also warn about a potential 'harvest now, decrypt later' risk. This is where attackers may already be collecting encrypted data today, storing it until future quantum computers are strong enough to unlock it. That means information stolen now could still become vulnerable years later.

The Push to Prepare

Technology companies and governments are already working on new types of encryption designed to resist quantum attacks. Google and Cloudflare have both indicated plans to move towards post-quantum cryptography by around 2029.

These new systems use more complex mathematical problems that are intended to remain secure even if quantum computers become powerful enough to break current methods.

However, the transition is expected to take time.

Experts say that upgrading global systems is not simple, because encryption is built into almost every part of modern digital infrastructure. It protects financial systems, communication networks, healthcare records and cloud services.

Mosca, who has studied quantum risk timelines for several years, has coauthored reports suggesting that a fully cryptographically relevant quantum computer could be possible within 10 to 15 years, based on expert opinion surveys. He has warned that many organisations may not yet realise how urgent the transition could become.

The challenge is not only technical but also practical. Upgrading encryption across global systems could take many years, and history shows that similar large-scale transitions can take between 10 and 20 years to complete.

Some researchers compare the situation to the Y2K problem, when computer systems had to be updated before the year 2000 to avoid date errors. Others say the difference is that quantum computing remains uncertain in timing, making preparation harder to plan precisely.

Dustin Moody, a mathematician at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology, said most individuals will not need to take direct action. Instead, he explained, responsibility will largely fall on major technology providers.

He said people should still be aware of the issue, but emphasised that companies building digital systems will need to handle the technical changes. Governments have already published guidance encouraging organisations to begin planning migration towards quantum-safe encryption systems.

Is Our Data Not Secure?

Data that is encrypted today may not remain safe in the future if it is stored and later decrypted using more advanced technology. That is why some researchers say the risk is already active, even if Q-Day itself has not arrived.

At the moment, quantum computers remain experimental and face major engineering challenges, including keeping qubits stable in extremely controlled conditions. But progress continues, and researchers across industry and academia are working to improve their reliability and scale.

For now, Q-Day remains a future possibility rather than a confirmed event. But the direction of travel is clear enough that governments and companies are already preparing for a world where today's encryption may no longer be enough.