As scientists and the public mark World Quantum Day on 14 April 2026, the date itself reveals the story. April 14 was chosen because 4.14 represents the first three digits of Planck's constant when measured in electronvolt-seconds: 4.1356677 × 10^{-15} eV·s. This tiny number is the cornerstone of quantum physics, governing how energy and time interact at the smallest scales.

The annual event, now in its fifth year, promotes wider understanding of quantum science and technology. It follows directly on from the United Nations International Year of Quantum Science and Technology in 2025, which celebrated a century since the birth of the field, with events ranging from hands-on workshops to expert talks worldwide.

The Number That Defines the Day

Planck's constant dictates the size of energy quanta, explaining everything from black-body radiation to the operation of lasers and semiconductors. It is so fundamental that it is used to define the kilogram in today's SI units.

The World Quantum Day team puts it plainly: the constant is 'a product of energy and time that is the fundamental constant governing quantum physics.' The initiative began in 2021 when quantum researchers from more than 65 countries set the date as the target for the first global celebration in 2022.

What started with over 200 events in more than 40 countries has expanded each year, drawing in universities, labs and outreach groups worldwide.

Quantum Advances Moving From Theory to Practice

Today's celebrations highlight practical progress. Quantum computers are already being built at scale for tasks in drug discovery, climate modelling, and materials design. A leading quantum computing company captured the mood on X this morning, observing that the field 'barely existed commercially a decade ago' and declaring 'What a time to be building.'

4.14. The first digits of Planck's constant. Today is World Quantum Day.



We're building the computers that will drug discovery, climate modelling, materials science. A field that barely existed commercially a decade ago.



What a time to be building.#SolveScaleChangeWorld pic.twitter.com/oHLuHahmyA — Universal Quantum (@universalquant) April 14, 2026

Events span the globe. In Vietnam, public activities are under way in Hanoi. Czech researchers are hosting an experimental afternoon for all ages in Brno. Spain's ICFO is opening its doors for visits, while Norway's NTNU hosts discussions. Similar outreach is happening in Britain, including interactive sessions at science centres and online webinars that explain superposition and entanglement using simple demonstrations.

The pace of development brings challenges as well as opportunities. With quantum machines capable of breaking current encryption, governments and firms are accelerating post-quantum cryptography. Yet the day's focus stays on inspiration, showing how the science that once seemed esoteric now underpins everyday devices such as MRI scanners and atomic clocks, as well as future breakthroughs.

Engaging Communities in the Quantum Conversation

Beyond labs, the emphasis is on public participation. The Quantum Cities project has encouraged hundreds of locations to stage events, turning April into a worldwide festival of discovery. It builds on last year's successes, with more than 300 cities involved previously, and aims to make quantum ideas part of everyday conversation.

'The World Quantum Day aims at engaging the general public in the understanding and discussion of Quantum Science and Technology,' the organisers have said, 'namely how it helps us understand Nature at its most fundamental level, how it helped us develop technologies that are crucial for our life today, and how it can lead to future scientific and technological revolutions.'

With activities continuing through the week and resources available online, the message is that quantum physics is not remote theory. It is the language of the universe, and today everyone is invited to listen.