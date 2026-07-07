A Quebec seafood company says customer interest has climbed after discovering its lobster was served at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pêcheries LéoMar said it only realised its frozen lobster had been delivered to the high-profile celebration after boxes of the product were spotted entering the venue ahead of Friday's event.

Swift and Kelce's wedding not only attracted worldwide attention but also sparked speculation about everything from the guest list to the menu. Among the unexpected talking points was the appearance of lobster from a relatively young fishery based in Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, a coastal archipelago in Quebec long known for its seafood industry.

Taylor Swift Wedding Gives Quebec Fishery an Unexpected Boost

Christian Vigneau, president of Pêcheries LéoMar, said the discovery came as a complete surprise.

'We only found out afterward that our lobster had been delivered there,' he said in an interview on Monday. 'We had no idea our lobster was going to Taylor Swift's wedding.'

The company did not supply the wedding directly. Instead, it works with distributors that provide its products to customers around the world, meaning the destination of individual shipments is not always known in advance.

That unexpected connection appears to have paid off.

According to Vigneau, the business has seen a noticeable increase in enquiries from both existing clients and prospective buyers since news of the wedding spread. Customers have been asking where the lobster is available, how the distribution process works, and whether they can source the product themselves.

'Will this lead to something concrete? I'd say yes,' he said. 'We're already in discussions with a few clients, and we expect those conversations to lead to something positive for us.'

While the company has previously supplied lobster for upscale events attended by what Vigneau described as 'jet-set clientele,' he said seeing its product associated with one of the year's most talked-about celebrity weddings was especially meaningful.

He described the moment as 'a tremendous source of pride,' adding that everyone involved, from fishermen to distributors, had shared in the excitement.

Quebec Fishery Says Quality Has Always Been Its Selling Point

Founded in 2023 after Vigneau took over an existing seafood business, Pêcheries LéoMar takes its name from his grandsons, Léo and Martin. Despite its relatively recent launch, the company has built an international distribution network and says it is well placed to handle any additional demand generated by the publicity.

Vigneau believes the appeal of the company's lobster starts with where it is caught.

He compared lobster to beef or veal, arguing that the environment and diet influence flavour. The cold waters surrounding Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, he said, produce exceptionally high-quality seafood thanks to the area's clean marine environment.

'Here in Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, we're very fortunate,' he said. 'We live in a pure, healthy environment with cold water. Naturally, that means the quality of the product is exceptional when it comes out of the water. Our job is to honour that quality by preserving it all the way through the supply chain until it reaches the customer.'

Read more Is Taylor Swift's Rumoured Madison Square Garden Wedding Really Linked to Elizabeth Taylor? What the Evidence Shows Is Taylor Swift's Rumoured Madison Square Garden Wedding Really Linked to Elizabeth Taylor? What the Evidence Shows

The fishery expects it will be able to meet any increase in orders that may result from the unexpected publicity.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August last year after first being linked two years earlier. Their wedding quickly became one of the most closely watched celebrity events of the year, with attention focused on everything from the venue and guests to the food served during the celebration.

For Pêcheries LéoMar, the unexpected appearance of its lobster on the menu has brought a level of international exposure that no marketing campaign could easily replicate. The company says it never expected to be part of the celebration, but it is already seeing signs that the association is opening new business opportunities.