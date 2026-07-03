Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds spent the weekend supporting their daughter Betty at a horse show in upstate New York as reports placed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at wedding celebrations in New York City.

The timing of the family outing has reignited speculation about Lively's friendship with the singer, particularly after reports claimed the actress was not invited to the celebrations. While there is no evidence Lively intentionally stayed away, her appearance hundreds of miles from the reported festivities has fuelled fresh discussion online.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at Horse Show

Photographs obtained by TMZ showed Lively and Reynolds cheering on their eldest daughter, Betty, during an equestrian competition at a local farm in Lake Placid, New York, on Thursday.

According to TMZ, Betty earned a second-place finish in her event, making it a memorable day for the family. The outing offered a rare public glimpse of the couple spending time with their children away from the spotlight.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds spotted in upstate NY during Taylor Swift's wedding 👀 https://t.co/diCwsOKtE7 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 3, 2026

Lake Placid is approximately four and a half hours by road from New York City, where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reportedly celebrating their wedding with close family and friends. The contrast between the two events quickly caught fans' attention, with many noting Lively's absence from the reported guest list.

Taylor Swift Wedding Reports

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Interest in Lively's whereabouts has grown because of her long-standing friendship with Swift. The pair have been close for years, with Swift famously referencing the names of Lively and Reynolds' children in her music, and the families have frequently spent time together.

However, recent reports suggested Lively was not invited to the reported wedding celebrations, prompting renewed questions about whether the friendship has cooled.

Neither Swift nor Lively has publicly commented on the reports surrounding the guest list or on the current state of their relationship.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift Friendship

Speculation about the friendship intensified after Swift became linked to Lively's legal dispute with actor and director Justin Baldoni.

TMZ previously reported that sources claimed Swift was frustrated after being drawn into the case, believing she had been unnecessarily involved. The singer was subpoenaed during the legal proceedings before the subpoena was later withdrawn.

Public attention also centred on Lively's widely discussed reference to Swift as one of her 'dragons', a remark that attracted significant attention as the legal battle unfolded.

Despite ongoing speculation, neither woman has publicly addressed reports of a rift.

Family Outing Sparks Online Speculation

Lively's appearance in Lake Placid during the reported wedding weekend has reignited speculation about her friendship with Swift, with fans drawing attention to the actress being hundreds of miles away from the celebrations.

The sighting also comes after reports claimed Lively was not invited to the wedding festivities, following months of speculation that her relationship with Swift had cooled amid the fallout from the Justin Baldoni legal dispute.

While the timing has prompted renewed discussion online, there is no confirmed evidence that Lively intentionally stayed away from the reported celebrations. Instead, she and Reynolds spent the day supporting Betty as she secured a second-place finish in her equestrian competition.