Dylan Efron has rapidly moved from behind-the-scenes production work to reality-TV stardom, carving out an identity that is far more than simply being 'Zac Efron's younger brother'.

At 33, Dylan Efron combines a background in film production with an outdoorsman's persona and a surprisingly private personal life, making him one of the more intriguing young celebrities of 2025.

Questions continue to swirl online about his age, career and long-term relationship with Courtney King — and whether he is, in fact, Zac Efron's younger brother.

Who is Dylan Efron? Age, Upbringing and Education

Dylan Efron was born Nicholas Dylan Harrison Efron on 6 February 1992, which makes him 33 years old in 2025.

He grew up in the same Central California region as his older brother Zac, attending local schools in Arroyo Grande before enrolling at California Polytechnic State University, where he graduated with a degree in Economics.

Though his surname has drawn instant recognition, Dylan has repeatedly emphasised that he wanted to build a career in his own right rather than simply lean on family fame — a theme he has discussed in interviews about growing up in the shadow of a global movie star.

Career: From Production Coordinator to Reality-TV Personality

Dylan's early career saw him working behind the camera as a physical production coordinator and assistant on a slate of major films, with credits on titles such as Ready Player One, American Sniper and The Accountant. Those industry roles gave him practical production experience and contacts that later opened other doors.

He later served as a producer on projects connected to his brother, notably the travel documentary series Down to Earth with Zac Efron and collaborative YouTube projects such as Off the Grid, which documented shared outdoor adventures. Over time, Dylan pivoted toward a public-facing persona, using social media and reality television to showcase his athleticism and outdoor lifestyle.

That shift reached a new audience after his appearance on Peacock's The Traitors and his subsequent reality successes; he was widely discussed as one of the season's most trusted contestants and emerged as a fan favourite, which substantially raised his profile beyond production circles.

Personal Life: Girlfriend, Family Ties and Public Perception

Is Dylan Efron really Zac Efron's younger brother? Yes — Dylan is Zac's younger brother, born approximately four years after Zac, and the siblings have publicly described a close, supportive relationship in adulthood despite the usual family friction in childhood. That family connection remains a prominent part of Dylan's public identity.

Off-screen, Dylan is in a long-term relationship with high-school sweetheart Courtney King, a partner he has described as 'down to earth' and who prefers to remain out of the spotlight. He confirmed their relationship publicly on podcasts and in interviews, and has suggested engagement and family-building are on the horizon, telling hosts that 'she knows the answer' when asked about proposals.

Family life continues to be an emotional touchstone for him. He has spoken warmly about younger half-siblings born to Zac's father in a later marriage, and about the way fatherhood and family shaped his own ambitions.

TV Appearances and Public Projects

Dylan's reality-TV trajectory has kept him in the public eye and led to further mainstream broadcast opportunities. In 2025, he was linked to high-profile TV appearances and was preparing for new competitive programmes, making him a recurring name in casting announcements and entertainment coverage.

Beyond television, Dylan continues to build an online brand that blends travel, outdoor pursuits and production know-how, a mix that has made him appealing to both lifestyle audiences and industry insiders.

Expect more collaborative content with Zac and independent projects that leverage his behind-the-scenes experience.