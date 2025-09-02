It was a Labour Day Weekend full of love for Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison. The longtime couple exchanged 'I dos' in a private ceremony over the holidays.

Moretz and Harrison have been spotted together several times in recent years. And although they've never kept their romance a secret, they've kept their relationship private for the most part. So, who is Moretz's new wife? Here's what you need to know about Harrison.

Kate Harrison is a Fashion Model and Photographer

Harrison is no stranger to the fashion world, having started working as a model when she was just a young teen. In fact, Oskar Umbrellas, an Instagram fan account for Moretz (and Harrison, too), recently posted a series of photos from what is believed to be one of Harrison's first modelling gigs.

The photos feature Harrison wearing various dresses from Elizabeth Dye's Heroines Bridal Collection for a bridal fashion show event in Portland, Oregon, in January 2010. It is believed that the photos were taken around December 2009. At that time, Harrison was just 18 years old.

Years later, Harrison would go on to sign with various modeling agencies around the world. While her main agency is listed as Freedom LA, Harrison is also signed with Freedom Miami, Q6 Model & Artist, Modelwerk in Germany, Elite in New York, and Vivien's Model Management in Sydney, Australia.

Over the years, Harrison has gone on to model for more bridal fashion brands, including Francesca Miranda Bridal and Justin Alexander. She's also done work for brands such as Land's End, Dāl the Label, the Korean brand Prevail, and the Spanish shoe brand Inez. Meanwhile, Harrison has also posed for various fashion and lifestyle publications, including Elle Italia, Treat! Magazine, and Playboy.

On her Instagram, she also described herself as a photographer. Her portfolio can be viewed on her website.

She Launched a Business in 2022

While doing a lot of fashion work, Harrison has also been hard at work on The Testing Work. Freedom describes the venture as 'a creative space for up-and-coming creatives to collaborate and create imagery through unique and inspiring test shoots.'

With The Testing Network, Harrison aims to help fellow models create better portfolios. At the moment, the website for The Testing Network appears to be down, but in an excerpt from a statement that Harrison shared for the site from Elle, she wrote, 'I have found that when a shoot is curated with a full team of creatives, these shoots are some of the most inspiring, influential, and fulfilling experiences I've had of my career. But those tests are a rarity, and they shouldn't have to be.'

Meanwhile, during her free time, Harrison spends a lot of time with Moretz, with the couple taking several trips around the world. Back in July, Harrison posted some photos of herself and Moretz in Paris. It is unclear if the couple had gone to Paris at that time for their wedding dress fittings at Louis Vuitton. On the caption, she wrote, 'Life is feeling full lately.'