The rhetorical warfare between the White House and the opposition has reached a new peak following a series of inflammatory remarks from the Oval Office. US President Donald Trump has introduced a fresh derogatory label for his political rivals, signalling a shift from defensive posturing to an aggressive offensive strategy.

According to the president, Democrats who do not support his administration are 'dumb,' so he is calling them the 'Dumbocrats.' This latest verbal escalation comes at a time when the administration is pushing for legislative changes amidst a deeply fractured Congress.

Trump Unveils' Dumbocrats' Label During Oval Office Event

During an event held in the Oval Office on Monday, 11 May, the president formally introduced his latest nickname for the opposition party. 'I was hunted by some very bad people. Now I'm the hunter,' he declared, framing his current term as a period of political retribution.

He suggested that the transition to an offensive stance has fundamentally changed his approach to governance.

'It's much better when you're the hunter, but these are bad people and they'll give you no support at all, no matter how good it is,' he continued. He specifically targeted the lack of bipartisan cooperation on his primary policy goals.

'That's why we call them the Dumbocrats. We have their name, the Dumbocrats, because they're dumb. They're dumb people,' he stated, explicitly linking the new moniker to what he perceives as a lack of intelligence within the party.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump reveals his new nickname for Democrats who don’t support his agenda:



“They’ll give you no support at all, no matter how good it is.”



"That’s why we call them the ‘Dumbocrats’… because they're dumb." pic.twitter.com/EyH0W7Gzlt — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 11, 2026

Escalating Hostility and Racial Controversies With the Opposition

The 'Dumbocrats' label is merely the latest chapter in a long-running battle between Trump and his Democratic counterparts. In November, the president lambasted US Democrats for their stance on his military decisions.

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Representative Chris Deluzio, New Hampshire Representative Maggie Goodlander, Pennsylvania Representative Chrissy Houlahan and Colorado Representative Jason Crow posted a video on social media saying 'Americans trust their military, but that trust is at risk.'

Trump clapped back, saying they were making 'seditious comments' regarding his administration's use of federal authority. 'SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,' he wrote on Truth Social. 'Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won't have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.'

This friction is not limited to current legislators, as his relationship with former Democratic President Barack Obama remains historically strained. Earlier this year, the president made international headlines for sharing a controversial AI-generated video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. The move drew widespread condemnation from civil rights groups and political leaders alike, who dubbed Trump a 'racist.'

A racist video clip depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes has been removed from President Trump's social media. The White House said a staffer "erroneously made the post." 🎧 #GlobalNewsPod https://t.co/jmlYKHEvdt — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) February 7, 2026

Drug Price Projections Spark Fierce Economic Debate

Read more 'Mathematically Incorrect': RFK Jr Under Fire for Explanation of Trump's Inconceivable '600% Reduction' of Drug Prices 'Mathematically Incorrect': RFK Jr Under Fire for Explanation of Trump's Inconceivable '600% Reduction' of Drug Prices

Central to the president's recent criticism is his claim regarding the pharmaceutical industry and the lack of Democratic support for his healthcare initiatives. 'I mean, as an example, I don't know what the numbers are, but if we go to Congress to get something approved, which we get, but you can say that we're going to reduce drug prices by 80 per cent and we won't get one Democrat vote,' he stated during the Monday event. He expressed frustration that the opposition 'just keep losing' with their current policy platforms.

Trump previously said that the administration was able to reduce drug prices by 600 per cent — a claim critics described as 'mathematically inconceivable.' Robert F Kennedy Jr has found himself under significant fire for defending the president's mathematical projections in public.

Critics argue that such a drastic reduction is unfeasible without destabilising the market, while Kennedy remains a vocal proponent of the administration's defence in public forums. Whether Trump's aggressive branding will yield legislative results or further entrench partisan gridlock remains a central question for the American electorate.