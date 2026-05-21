Donald Trump's latest Greenland gamble appeared to unravel in spectacular fashion this week after a senior ally arrived in Nuuk promising stronger ties, only to leave facing public backlash, diplomatic cold shoulders, and accusations of disrespecting Greenlandic sovereignty.

The tension exploded after Trump ally and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry travelled to Greenland during a business conference that was open to the public. Greenlandic officials quickly made it clear that his presence did not amount to an official invitation from the government.

Greenland Leaders Draw a Hard Line

During meetings with local leaders, Greenland's foreign affairs officials reportedly warned the American delegation that the island was 'not for sale' and would never accept outside attempts to dictate its future. Officials also rejected suggestions tied to permanent military arrangements or American influence over Greenland's agreements with foreign countries and companies.

Greenland's Foreign Minister stressed that cooperation with the United States remained possible, but only if it respected international law and Greenlandic independence. The minister bluntly stated that friends do not arrive threatening to take over another country.

The remarks landed as a direct rebuke to Trump's long-running obsession with Greenland, which first shocked the world during his presidency when he openly floated the idea of purchasing the Arctic territory from Denmark.

Landry's Visit Quickly Turns Awkward

What appeared intended to be a charm offensive rapidly spiralled into an uncomfortable public relations disaster. Landry faced hostile questions from reporters after Greenlandic leaders reportedly skipped events tied to the opening of a new American consulate.

One particularly awkward exchange unfolded as journalists challenged him over claims that Greenlanders felt harassed by the visit. Landry attempted to defend Trump's approach by insisting that 'nobody knew about Greenland' before Trump brought global attention to the territory.

The comments were met with disbelief both locally and online, especially given Greenland's strategic importance in Arctic politics for decades.

Landry also raised eyebrows during encounters with local residents, including children, where he awkwardly offered invitations to Louisiana and joked about handing out chocolate chip cookies at the governor's mansion. Clips from the trip spread rapidly across social media, with critics accusing the American delegation of behaving arrogantly and treating Greenlanders like props in a political campaign.

By the time Landry departed Nuuk, reporters openly questioned whether he had achieved anything at all. Footage showed the governor appearing visibly irritated as journalists shouted questions while he hurried away.

Trump's Greenland Strategy Faces Growing Resistance

The failed visit highlighted the widening gap between Trump's aggressive rhetoric and Greenland's increasingly firm resistance.

Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens Frederik Nielsen, publicly declared that the country had its 'red lines' and would not abandon them regardless of political pressure. In one pointed remark aimed directly at Landry's cookie jokes, Nielsen quipped that 'no amount of chocolate chip cookies' would change Greenland's position.

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The diplomatic snub became even clearer when Nielsen announced he would refuse to attend the official opening ceremony for the new American consulate in Nuuk. Local officials confirmed there had been no formal political support for the event.

Meanwhile, Greenland appeared to strengthen ties elsewhere. Canada's recently opened consulate reportedly received warm support from Greenlandic leaders, with officials praising Ottawa's respectful approach toward Greenlandic sovereignty.

France also signed a new memorandum of understanding with Greenland focused on cooperation over critical raw materials, further signalling that Nuuk may be seeking stronger alliances beyond Washington.

Critics Warn Trump's Approach Is Backfiring

The controversy has sparked criticism from both Greenlandic figures and American diplomats who fear Trump's tactics are damaging long-term relationships in the Arctic.

Former US ambassador Rufus Gifford publicly distanced himself from Trump's rhetoric, insisting many Americans respected Greenland's independence and did not support threats of takeover or coercion.

Concerns also grew after reports emerged that a physician travelling with Landry claimed he wanted to assess Greenland's healthcare system. Greenland's health ministry said it had not been informed about any planned meetings and called the situation 'deeply problematic.'

Health Minister Anna Wangenheim accused Trump allies of treating Greenlanders as 'test subjects in a geopolitical project,' adding further fuel to accusations that the visit was more about political theatre than diplomacy.