Tennessee officials were forced to abandon the execution of death row inmate Tony Carruthers on Thursday after prison staff failed to establish the intravenous access required for a lethal injection.

The halted execution took place at a maximum-security prison in Nashville and lasted more than an hour before officials eventually called it off. Carruthers, 57, had been sentenced to death over the 1994 kidnapping and murders of three people, but instead of being executed, he was returned to his cell after repeated difficulties during the procedure.

The incident has once again placed scrutiny on lethal injection methods in the United States, particularly after advocacy groups pointed to a growing number of failed or delayed executions linked to problems with intravenous access. Following the failed attempt, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stepped in and granted Carruthers a temporary one-year reprieve from execution, bringing an abrupt end to a dramatic and deeply troubling day inside the prison.

Prison Officials Unable To Complete Required Injection Procedure

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, per reports, officials were able to establish a primary intravenous line during the execution process, but could not secure the secondary line required under the state's lethal injection protocol. Prison staff reportedly spent more than an hour attempting to complete the procedure before deciding they could not continue.

An Associated Press reporter who witnessed the events as part of the media pool said Carruthers had already been taken into the execution chamber before the attempts began. After repeated efforts failed, officials ended the execution and escorted him back to his cell.

The failed execution immediately led to intervention from Governor Bill Lee, who later announced a temporary reprieve. In a statement, Lee said: 'I am granting Tony Von Carruthers a temporary reprieve from execution for one year.'

Carruthers had been sentenced to death after being convicted of kidnapping and murdering three people in 1994. Thursday's execution was meant to carry out that sentence, but the process instead became the latest example of problems surrounding lethal injection procedures in the United States.

The Tennessee Department of Correction did not provide further details about why prison staff struggled to establish the required backup intravenous line, though the issue proved serious enough to stop the execution entirely.

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Failed Execution Renews Criticism Of Lethal Injection Method

The incident has already drawn strong criticism from opponents of the death penalty, particularly advocacy groups that have long questioned the reliability and humanity of lethal injection executions.

According to the abolitionist group Reprieve, Carruthers is now at least the seventh man in the United States to survive a scheduled execution date after a botched lethal injection attempt. The group argued that incidents like this challenge claims that lethal injection is a controlled and humane process.

Matt Wells, Reprieve's U.S. deputy director, criticised the failed execution attempt in a statement following the incident. 'Lethal injection is touted as a humane, "medical" method of execution. Bloody and prolonged execution attempts like this one expose the gruesome reality,' Wells said.

The case is likely to add further attention to ongoing concerns surrounding execution protocols across several American states. Failed attempts to establish intravenous lines have repeatedly become a major issue in lethal injection cases, particularly involving older inmates or prisoners with difficult vein access. Thursday's events unfolded behind the walls of a Tennessee maximum-security prison but soon became part of a bigger national debate over the death penalty and the methods used to carry it out.