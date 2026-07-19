Remco Evenepoel seized a bruising stage 15 of the Tour de France at Plateau de Solaison in the French Alps on Sunday, winning from a reduced elite group on a day overshadowed by Jonas Vingegaard's heavy crash, which ended his Giro-Tour double bid just hours after a 2am doping test.

The Tour's mood shifted roughly 20 km from the finish, when Vingegaard crashed on the approach to the final climb. The Visma-Lease a Bike leader, who started the day second overall, slid out exiting a corner and hit the kerb, with television replays appearing to show his rear wheel drifting wide before he went down.

A team spokesperson said Vingegaard suffered 'a fractured collarbone and multiple abrasions', with surgery recommended in the coming days, ruling him out of the race.

The 2am Test And Pogačar's Pointed Comment

The crash came hours after Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar were subjected to unannounced out-of-competition doping controls in the middle of the night, with the Dane reportedly woken around 2am by testers from the International Testing Agency.

Such visits are permitted under anti-doping rules, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing by either rider.

Pogačar, who retains the yellow jersey, later hinted the nocturnal test might have affected his rival's focus, without making a direct accusation.

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'We are competitors and also kind of friends. The Tour will not be the same without him,' he said, before adding: 'It got me thinking that maybe you are little less concentrated after the early doping. I don't blame that but it could be connected.'

There is no evidence at this stage that the 2am wake-up contributed to the crash. Fatigue, nerves, a slightly off line in a fast corner and roadside furniture have ended plenty of riders' Tours without any help from anti-doping officials.

Pogačar's comment is likely to resonate in a peloton already balancing performance, safety and scrutiny, particularly since top riders are routinely tested morning and evening on big race days.

Evenepoel's Breakthrough As Del Toro Emerges

Stage 15 had been billed as pitting Pogačar against Vingegaard and Evenepoel on the long climb to Plateau de Solaison.

Instead, with Vingegaard out, it turned into a tactical fight between Pogačar, Evenepoel and Isaac del Toro, Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG team-mate, after Pogačar accelerated at the base of the final climb and swept up the last survivors of the day's breakaway.

Pogačar drove the pace almost to the line. Del Toro attacked twice in the closing kilometre but could not shake Evenepoel, who came past in the final sprint to take his first road race stage win at the Tour and move into second place overall.

'It's amazing, I'm literally trembling from emotion,' Evenepoel said at the finish, describing 'a hell of a day' that started badly but improved as the race wore on.

He said the result proved he could live with Pogačar on the steepest climbs, after criticism that he fades on the hardest gradients, and noted he had trained on the climb 'maybe 20 times' while based nearby.

As world time trial champion, he is now among the favourites for Tuesday's 26.1 km time trial.

Pogačar, for his part, offered a lighter aside about Evenepoel, saying the Belgian 'sometimes needs a bit of a morale boost' and joking he would be 'a pain in the arse next week too.'