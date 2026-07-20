The family of a 21-year-old man from south-eastern France have appealed for witnesses after his death, saying they believe he took his own life after years of alleged racist harassment. Relatives say the appeal is intended to help investigators piece together events at a village festival days before his death.

Joris Laurencin, from Châtonnay in the Isère department, was found dead on a hillside near his family home on 13 July after disappearing the previous day. His family said he left a letter before his death and believe his death was linked to years of alleged racist abuse, including an incident at a village festival in nearby Saint-Jean-de-Bournay on 30 June.

The family filed a criminal complaint alleging aggravated harassment leading to suicide and asked prosecutors in Vienne to transfer the investigation to another gendarmerie unit. Their lawyer, Elise Rey-Jacquot, said the request was intended to ensure the inquiry remained impartial because 'everyone knows each other' in the local community.

Family Alleges Racist Abuse Before Death

According to witness accounts reported by France 3 Alpes and Le Dauphiné Libéré, relatives believe Laurencin was subjected to racist insults and public humiliation during the village festival on 30 June. Relatives believe the alleged incident was the latest in a pattern of racist harassment that had continued for several years and began when Laurencin was about 18. They said several witnesses have since come forward to the family and their lawyer as they continue gathering information about what happened that evening.

Laurencin's uncle said the 21-year-old had spoken for years about racist abuse linked to his maternal Algerian heritage. He said the repeated insults had affected his confidence and that he had told his father he regretted the colour of his skin.

In their public appeal, the family urged anyone who witnessed insults, racist remarks, threats, harassment or any other incident involving Laurencin to contact the gendarmerie, adding that 'every piece of information, even if it seems insignificant, could help the investigation'. His uncle said they hoped the appeal would encourage more witnesses to come forward and 'help people start talking' about what happened.

Relatives described Laurencin as a quiet and hardworking young man who had been making plans for the future, including buying his own home.

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Family Seeks Independent Investigation

Rey-Jacquot said the family wanted the investigation transferred because they were concerned the close-knit nature of the community could affect confidence in the inquiry. She said the request was intended to ensure that every line of investigation was pursued independently.

Local prosecutors have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Laurencin's death. French media reported that investigators have already interviewed several witnesses as part of the inquiry, although authorities have not released further details.

Investigation Continues

Prosecutors have not announced any arrests or charges and have not confirmed whether the alleged incident at the festival was directly linked to Laurencin's death. The family's request to transfer the investigation remains under consideration.

The investigation will seek to establish whether the alleged harassment occurred, its extent and whether it played any role in Laurencin's death. At this stage, prosecutors have not confirmed the family's allegations and inquiries remain ongoing.

Editor's Note: If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article, support is available in the UK through Samaritans by calling 116 123 or visiting the Samaritans website. In France, the national suicide prevention helpline is available on 3114.