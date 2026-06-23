The father of Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim Diaz, known online as Gaspi, has said he believes the helicopter crash that killed his son alongside musician Oliver Tree was not an accident, but an attack. Ricardo Prim said in an interview that the circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear, but later stated his personal belief that the incident was deliberate.

'It's not known whether it was an accident or an attack,' Prim said. He then added, 'I didn't know the American singer who was with him, Oliver Tree, but I'm receiving a lot of information and I believe it wasn't an accident. For me, it was an attack.'

The grieving dad of a YouTuber killed alongside Oliver Tree and four others in a mid-air helicopter crash said he believes “it was an attack.”



Ricardo Prim, the dad of Argentine influencer Gaspar “Gaspi” Prim, said his son, 23, died in a “very unjust way” in the June 14 tragedy… pic.twitter.com/eCtb6m1WUM — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 22, 2026

No evidence has been publicly released confirming that the crash was caused by an attack. Investigators are still working to establish what happened in the moments before the collision.

Helicopter Crash Investigation Begins

The crash occurred on 14 June 2026 in the southwest area of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when two helicopters collided mid-air. Among those killed were Oliver Tree, whose real name is Oliver Tree Nickell, and Gaspi, who had built a large online following through his YouTube content. The victims also included pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac, Brazilian music producer Lucas Frota, and Argentine director and screenwriter Lucas A. Vignale.

Read more Did Oliver Tree Foreshadow His Fatal Helicopter Crash? Late Singer's Eerie Music Videos and Interviews Resurface Online Did Oliver Tree Foreshadow His Fatal Helicopter Crash? Late Singer's Eerie Music Videos and Interviews Resurface Online

At the time of his death, Tree was travelling during his World's First World Tour. The musician had already completed four shows, with his most recent performance taking place in São Paulo on 6 June. He was scheduled to continue the tour with a planned appearance in Lisbon, Portugal, on 11 June.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, but Prim's comments have added another layer of speculation around the incident. He is not the only person who has questioned whether the crash was simply an accident. Online discussions following the tragedy also focused on Tree's recent professional dispute with his former record label, Atlantic Records, although there is currently no confirmed connection between that dispute and the helicopter crash.

Before his death, Tree had publicly spoken about his frustration with Atlantic Records after the label cancelled the release of his album Love You Madly, Hate You Badly. He later released the project independently through his own imprint, Alien Boy Records.

Two months before the crash, Tree described his relationship with the label on social media as 'nothing short of a nightmare.' He wrote, 'After making tens of millions of dollars over 8 years for Atlantic Records, they no longer want to support my art because I'm not making songs for TikTok. I never got into this to make TikTok songs.'

Gaspi's Father Speaks

Meanwhile, Gaspi's father has spoken about the grief surrounding his son's death and the public reaction that followed. Prim returned to his bookstore, BienSurelibreria in Puerto Madryn, where supporters gathered after hearing the news.

'I wasn't going to come to the bookstore today,' he said in an interview on 16 June, two days after the crash. 'People come, cry, and leave me flowers. With every hug they give me, I feel like Gaspi is hugging me.'

Prim also defended his son against claims and rumours that appeared online after his death.

'There are a lot of broken, ignorant, and bad people out there. There are a lot of idiots who speak ill of him. He never did drugs. Yes, he drank alcohol and smoked, but I know for a fact that he never did drugs.'

Reflecting on the support he received after the tragedy, Prim said, 'In this dehumanizing moment, something incredible happened to me. I ended up hugging people I don't know. Gaspi made us all more human.'

Authorities have not announced a cause for the helicopter collision, and no official findings have linked the crash to foul play. The investigation continues as families of those killed await answers about the final moments before the two aircraft collided.