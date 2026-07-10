IShowSpeed made a striking appearance at Thursday's 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco by wearing a custom split jersey in an effort to put an end to the so-called 'Speed curse'. The 21-year-old streamer chose the hybrid kit for the fixture at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as the two teams met in the knockout stages.

The development came as the streamer continued his high-profile presence at the tournament in the United States and Canada. France recorded a 2-0 win to progress to the semi-finals.

Custom Kit Designed To Break The Curse

The popular online personality had his assistant Sydney stitch the unusual shirt at the stadium itself ahead of kick-off. One side incorporated Morocco's red home kit complete with the green star emblem, while the opposite side featured France's blue design including the famous rooster.

Supporters have frequently pointed to a pattern where teams that Speed has publicly backed during the current tournament have suffered disappointing results or early exits from the competition. Wearing elements of both kits represented his attempt to stay impartial and sidestep any potential jinx on either side.

He commented to his audience 'Whoever wins, I win'. The outfit attracted considerable online discussion as Speed provided live commentary and reactions throughout the encounter from his position in the stands. The move was seen by many as a creative, if desperate, solution to the ongoing meme surrounding his football predictions and support.

France Dominate Proceedings To Secure Semi-Final Berth

Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring for France in the 60th minute, shortly after he had missed a penalty awarded in the first half following a foul. Ousmane Dembélé extended the advantage six minutes later with a goal assisted by Mbappé.

The French side dominated the statistics, managing 21 shots at goal compared to just four from Morocco and registering eight shots on target against the visitors' single effort. Morocco's clearest opportunity arose from a free-kick struck by Achraf Hakimi late in the opening half, though it went wide of the target.

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The result saw the elimination of Morocco as the last African nation remaining in the competition and marked France's third successive appearance in the World Cup semi-finals. Some 63,811 spectators were present at the venue for the match, creating a vibrant atmosphere in the stands.

Live Stream Generates Significant Online Engagement

Speed's YouTube broadcast of the game from the stands drew more than 7 million views in total, with the number of concurrent viewers peaking at nearly 60,000. His characteristically animated reactions and commentary provided an alternative perspective that appealed to a broad digital audience following the contest alongside the main broadcast.

Viewers and commentators online continued to debate the impact of the split jersey and whether it had succeeded in neutralising the perceived curse or had simply divided its effects between the two teams. The episode further demonstrated how prominent streaming figures can increase engagement with major sporting events at this year's tournament hosted across North America. Many noted that the hybrid kit had become one of the most talked-about aspects of the quarter-final.

France now turn their attention to the semi-final matches while Speed's distinctive kit choice and accompanying stream contributed to heightened visibility for the quarter-final clash across social platforms and beyond.